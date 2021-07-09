Cancel
Clark Hill expands Cannabis Industry Group with addition of Denver-based law firm

 11 days ago

International law firm Clark Hill PLC on Thursday announced that the firm has expanded its Cannabis Industry Group with the addition of eight attorneys and a team of paralegals and support staff from Denver-based, leading cannabis law firm, Hoban Law Group (HLG), including president and founder Robert Hoban who joins Clark Hill as a member, member-in-charge of Clark Hill’s new Denver Office, and the co-leader of its Cannabis Industry Group. The team will reside in the firm’s new Denver office, formerly the offices of HLG. The addition of this office brings Clark Hill’s global footprint to 26 offices.

