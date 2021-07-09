Clark Hill expands Cannabis Industry Group with addition of Denver-based law firm

Having grown from four attorneys at its inception to more than 55 attorneys today, the firm is one of the few locally-owned law firms to reach the 40-year milestone. “The firm was founded with the vision of establishing close relationships with clients, serving as valued counselors, and providing exceptional services,” said Gerard (Jerry) Carmody, Litigation Practice Leader at Carmody MacDonald. “This vision has served us well over the years, as today we remain committed to providing the highest quality of legal services to all clients, whether they are small businesses, large corporations, individuals, or families. At the same time, we are proud of our generous commitments of time and resources to a wide range of community service and nonprofit organizations that our staff members support.” Carmody MacDonald offers a wide range of legal services from litigation, business/corporate law, commercial financing, and real estate to financial restructuring and bankruptcy, eminent domain, estate planning, and divorce. The firm was founded in 1981 by Donald Carmody, Leo MacDonald, Sr., John (Jack) Hilton, and Timothy Wolf with the values of responsibility, strategic thinking, confidence, and diligence.