Nessel�joins coalition of 20 AGs in defending constitutionality of New York's anti-discrimination law

 11 days ago

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the constitutionality of New York’s anti-discrimination law. The brief was filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of New York in the case of Emilee Carpenter,...

