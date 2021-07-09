Press Release - July 9th. 2021

Cancel
DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child: On April 23rd, 2021 at 3:29 pm, Hilltown Police investigated a traffic accident on Bethlehem Pike in the area of Hilltown Crossings. One of the involved drivers was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for DUI. This driver also had a young child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Charged: Alexandre Sharpe, 31, of the 3500 block of Teresa Circle, Chalfont, PA. Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of Children, Recklessly Endangering another Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia, and traffic related summary offenses.

