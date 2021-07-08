Destination Maternity Corporation (DESTQ)

DONGGUAN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (DOGZ) - Get Report, a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it closed a previously announced offering with institutional investors, raising approximately $ 3.96 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 2,178,120 common shares at a price of $1.82. The Company also issued warrants to purchase 174,249 common shares to the placement agent exercisable at $1.82 per share. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes, as it continues to focus on the growth of its business enhancing pet lifestyles through an expanding portfolio of traditional and smart tech products.