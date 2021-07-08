Cancel
Destination Maternity Corporation (DESTQ)

investing.com
 13 days ago

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.07%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Services and Telecoms sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the... U.S. stocks higher at close of trade;...

www.investing.com

Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Operator: Good morning my name is Crystal, and I will be your conference operator morning. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Danaher Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
MarketsStreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) Files For up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are enabling deeper access to in vivo biology and driving durable and...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Intel Corporation (INTC) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Intel Corporation (INTC) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on July 22. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 10.3% on the year. Technical Analysis. INTC was...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Good afternoon, and welcome to the Alcoa Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Sidesteps Positive Earnings as Tech, Energy Slip

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Thursday, shrugging off another wave of mostly positive earnings as struggles in tech weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.06%, or 21 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.83%. Banks continued to report quarterly results...
Businesspulse2.com

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) And Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Announce Merger In $418 Million Deal

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. These are the details. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement for FNB to buy Howard, including its wholly-owned banking subsidiary Howard Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at $21.96 per share, or a fully diluted market value of approximately $418 million, based upon the closing stock price of FNB as of Monday, July 12, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bowlero to List on NYSE Through Merger With Isos Acquisition Corporation (ISOS)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bowlero Corp ("Bowlero"), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), and Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS.U., "Isos"), today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bowlero becoming a publicly listed company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) Appoints Jeanne McCaherty to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Burcon NutraScience Corporation (NASDAQ: BRCN) is pleased to announce that Ms. Jeanne McCaherty has been appointed to its board of directors effective immediately. Ms. McCaherty brings extensive senior management experience and deep knowledge of the global food ingredients industry to the Burcon board.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.62%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Financials , Industrials and Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.62%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.52%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 1.57%.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Dogness (International) Corporation Closes $3.96 Million Offering

DONGGUAN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (DOGZ) - Get Report, a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it closed a previously announced offering with institutional investors, raising approximately $ 3.96 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 2,178,120 common shares at a price of $1.82. The Company also issued warrants to purchase 174,249 common shares to the placement agent exercisable at $1.82 per share. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes, as it continues to focus on the growth of its business enhancing pet lifestyles through an expanding portfolio of traditional and smart tech products.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Declares $0.2125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2125 per share, or $0.85 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Marketsinvesting.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRN)

SPAC Decarbonization Plus Acquisition III gains on report of talks to take Solid Power public. SPAC Decarbonization Plus Acquisition III (DCRC)rose 5.2%on a report that the company is in talks to take solid-state battery maker Solid Power public.The SPAC is looking to raise... SPACs Attack Recap: 6 SPAC Deals, SPAC...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global Cloud Office Services Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : Rackspace (US), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Ascensio System SIA (Latvia), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India) etc.

The global Cloud Office Services market research offers valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. Similarly, the Cloud Office Services market study includes a variety of user-friendly presentations and diagrams, such as maps, pie charts, and graphs that depict the percentage of different service providers’ strategies used in the global market. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to construct this research report. The global Cloud Office Services research report also contains a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study of data collected by company analysts as well as the perspectives of leaders at key points in the customer value chain.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

GATX Corporation (GATX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Good day and welcome to the GATX 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Shari Hellerman, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Shari Hellerman -- Director of Investor Relations. Thanks. Good morning, everyone. And...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 140 Pts Higher; Netflix Disappoints With Growth Forecast

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening mostly higher Wednesday, making a further recovery from Monday’s sharp losses despite disappointing results from streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ). At 7:10 AM ET (1110 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 10 points,...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Misses Q2 EPS by 19c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.88, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $484.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $503.85 million.

