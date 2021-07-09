Cancel
Software

Microsoft Announces the General Availability of Azure Arc-Enabled SQL

By Steef-Jan Wiggers
InfoQ.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently Microsoft announced the general availability as per the end of July of Azure Arc-enabled SQL, which extends the Azure SQL instances to be hosted on an edge data center or in a multi-cloud environment. An Azure Arc enabled SQL Managed Instance has near 100% compatibility with the latest SQL Server database engine. In addition, it allows existing SQL Server customers to lift and shift their applications to Azure Arc data services.

