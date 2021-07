The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. Olympic basketball kicks off this weekend and with Team USA struggling we should be in for a fascinating tournament. The other international contenders will be loaded with familiar faces but there are a few up-and-coming stars who could feature — both prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft and players who were picked last year but barely saw the floor. Here are a few prospects and future NBA talents to keep an eye on at the 2021 Olympics.