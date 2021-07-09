Replay Available: Virtual Road Show with Aurania Resources
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that a replay of the Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") virtual road show held on July 6, 2021, is now available. During the road show, Aurania's Chairman & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron and President, Richard Spencer provided a brief corporate presentation followed by a Q & A session featuring questions that were submitted by the audience.
