MultiPlan Corp. (MPLN) reaffirms full year 2021 guidance it provided on May 13

 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) ("MultiPlan" or the "Company"), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, is aware of ongoing discussions in the media and among the investor community regarding the potential impact of a reported policy change by one of MultiPlan's clients. MultiPlan's policy is not to respond to speculation and to update investors only as a part of its regular reporting process, but in light of the level of interest in this subject, the Company feels compelled to respond.

