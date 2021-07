We’ll be the first ones to admit it: CBD has exploded in popularity in the last two decades. There are a few contributing factors in this exciting turn of events, and we should discuss them before we get any further into today’s guide to some of the best CBD oils available in 2021. First, the legalization of marijuana in some states had turned public attention toward all products of the cannabis family of plants. CBD is typically derived from the hemp plant, which is most often considered a cousin of the cannabis plant that many marijuana fans enjoy.