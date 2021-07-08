Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Legally Blonde’ Almost Ended With a Musical Number

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
B100
B100
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Could you imagine Legally Blonde ending any other way than with Elle Woods' passionate graduation speech?. The 2001 movie concludes with Reese Witherspoon's character graduating from Harvard as valedictorian, but in honor of the 20th anniversary of the iconic film, the cast revealed the original intended endings that never made it to screen... though some early test audience participants did get to see them. (Lucky!)

b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

B100

B100

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legally Blonde#Song And Dance#Harvard#The New York Times#The Royal Tenenbaums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashiontyla.com

Is There A Legally Blonde 3 Movie? Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Recap

Twenty years after Elle Woods first introduced us to 'bend...and snap!', we're being treated to a third movie from the Legally Blonde franchise. Reese Witherspoon was 25 when she starred in the first Legally Blonde movie. Now, the 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress is bringing us up to speed on Elle's life since graduating from Harvard Law, marrying the lovely Emmett Richmond (Luke Wilson) and pushing Bruiser's Bill through congress.
Movieswonderwall.com

'Legally Blonde' 20th anniversary: Greatest girl-power movies to stream

Wonderwall.com is taking a look at our favorite girl-power movies to stream, from one with a protagonist who proves getting into an Ivy League law school is totally achievable to another who slays terrifying vampires because it's her destiny. Let's start with "Legally Blonde," which celebrates its, like, major 20th anniversary on July 13, 2021. We love Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods! What starts off as an emotionally driven tactic to win her jerk ex-boyfriend back turns into an incredible journey of self-discovery as Elle not only gets into Harvard Law but dominates in court. Her daily pink attire, unapologetic sense of self and unmatched intelligence are just a few of the reasons this former sorority girl is a feminist hero. "Legally Blonde" is available to stream on Netflix, Apple TV and YouTube.
Beauty & Fashionwkml.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Set Photos From ‘Legally Blonde’

It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon graced us with her hard-working determination to overcome blonde stereotypes in becoming a Harvard-grad lawyer. Her Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, was a sorority girl who wanted to win back her pretentious ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. Her iconic character ends up triumphing as a successful lawyer through strong self-confidence and fashion expertise.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Wait. Legally Blonde Originally Had a Queer Ending?

As one of the world’s biggest rom-com proponents, I didn’t think I had anything left to learn about Legally Blonde, perhaps our era’s greatest work of sorority art. That’s why, when I read Ilana Kaplan’s recent oral history of the 2001 film in The New York Times, I was thunderstruck to learn that the original ending had bubbly, blonde super-lawyer Elle (Reese Witherspoon) and her dark-haired, frequently scowling one-time rival Vivian (Selma Blair)...ending up together?
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Paul Bettany was nearly Emmett in Legally Blonde

Paul Bettany almost played Emmett in 'Legally Blonde'. The romantic-comedy franchise's casting director Joseph Middleton has revealed Luke Wilson ended up landing the role of Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods' love interest over the London-born 'WandaVision' star because the latter is "British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American.”
MoviesLockhaven Express

‘Legally Blonde’ is a pop culture classic

In honor of its 20th anniversary, I thought it only fitting I review “Legally Blonde.”. The movie was released on July 13, 2001 by MGM and stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a southern California sorority girl who takes Harvard Law School by storm in an effort to prove she’s more than just some ditsy blonde.
MoviesABC News

Jennifer Coolidge talks 'Legally Blonde' turning 20, teases 3rd film

Jennifer Coolidge has a lot to say about the 20th anniversary of "Legally Blonde," which occurs on July 13. The "American Pie" actress, who played the lovable and hilarious Paulette Bonafonté, had some thoughts on how the 2001 movie should celebrate its milestone. "I'm curious if there will be fireworks,"...
EntertainmentNewsTimes

The Secret History of the 'WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER'

The video starts with an enthusiastic preteen girl stampeding onstage in a jewel-toned V-neck to an infectious pop beat, inexplicably holding a jumbo-sized pencil. “Dear Elle, he’s a lucky guy/I’m like gonna cry/I’ve got tears coming out of my nose,” she belts off-key, before she’s immediately followed by a bevy of other preteen and teenage girls, also clad in jewel-toned T-shirts, all grabbing the comically oversized pencil, belting out the lyrics of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s opening number, “Omigod You Guys,” with varying degrees of volume, pitch, and enthusiasm. After stumbling through what exists of the choreography — mostly, walking around in circles and forming a row — a girl wearing a blonde wig and a bright pink cardigan struts out, playing Elle Woods, the character originated by Reese Witherspoon.
RetailGrazia

15 Life Lessons We Learned From Legally Blonde

The noughties were a period of movie magic, and as any millennial can attest, a perfect Sunday evening is round off with a typically '00s sappy rom-com to restore out faith in love. One of our all-time faves? 2001 comedy, Legally Blonde, starring a sublime Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a young woman who finds inner power while pursuing romance with a dastardly ex.
MoviesVulture

A Short History of Legally Blonde’s ‘Bend and Snap’ Scene

The phrase bend and snap began with a couple of mojitos. With a nearly complete script on their hands, Legally Blonde writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith were at the Viceroy L’Ermitage bar in Beverly Hills, and they were stuck. Producer Marc Platt had tasked the pair with conceptualizing a set piece for the movie’s B-plot, which centered on Harvard Law student Elle Woods and her lovesick manicurist, Paulette Bonafonté, who had been pining after a deliveryman for the majority of their story. This was before Jennifer Coolidge secured her iconic role, and the ideas were comically big. Does her salon get robbed? Does Paulette run into an immigration issue? “We were going in some different directions,” McCullah admits. Then inspiration struck. “I was like, ‘What if it’s just as simple as [Elle] teaching her a move to get the UPS guy?’”
Movies1057kokz.com

‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20: Five Fascinating Facts

20 years ago today, the beloved comedy Legally Blonde hit theaters with Reese Witherspoon winning over audiences as Elle Woods, a sorority girl seeking to overcome stereotypes, while earning a law degree. In honor of the film’s big 2-0, here are five fascinating facts about the film:. The film is...
MoviesHarvard Crimson

‘Legally Blonde’ at 20: It’s Not a Love Story

“Legally Blonde” is iconic. It’s been 20 years and “What, like it’s hard?” is still as quotable as ever. Harvard students will be familiar with mentioning their college only to hear “Oh, like in ‘Legally Blonde?’” as the response. It’s fantastic. For the uninitiated, “Legally Blonde” follows college senior Elle...
MoviesNewsweek

Selma Blair Shares Unseen Photos From 'Legally Blonde' Set

Legally Blonde is 20 years old. The cult classic film first premiered two decades ago, spawning sequels and musicals with quotes that have been firmly embedded in the hearts of fans ever since. The 2001 hit propelled Reese Witherspoon into superstardom for her iconic role as Elle Woods, the ditsy...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Legally Blonde on Netflix? – Netflix News

The bend and snap turns 20 today! On July 13, 2001, the film Legally Blonde was released, and we were introduced to the bend and snap. History was made, and Elle Woods became an inspiration. Reese Witherspoon brought the character, Elle Woods, to life with such energy and fashion sense....
MoviesCosmopolitan

Legally Blonde nearly had a very different ending

It's been 20 years since Elle Woods took on law school one bend and snap at a time, eventually winning her first murder case and graduating as her class valedictorian. But, it turns out that Legally Blonde nearly had a very different ending. In the final scene, Elle stands before...
MoviesA.V. Club

The genius of Legally Blonde has endured for 20 years

Maybe there has never been a great time to be a teenage girl, but the 2000s were a particularly rough decade. It was an era where late night hosts treated young women like Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan as verbal punching bags. Where The Man Show and South Park dominated Comedy Central. And where the styles being sold to young girls kept getting more and more feminine, even as culture increasingly treated anything and everything “girly” as inherently worthless and embarrassing. The explosion of bubblegum pop in the late ’90s (itself a reaction to the subversive riot grrrl feminism of the early ’90s) unleashed a deeply misogynistic backlash that would last for over a decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy