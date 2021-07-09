JinkoSolar (JKS) Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Maersk Shipping for End-to-end Transportation and Digitalized Logistics Solutions

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Maersk (China) Shipping Co., Ltd. ("Maersk"). The two companies will jointly conduct multi-dimensional cooperation based on existing end-to-end transportation agreements, and explore in-depth cooperation in digitalized logistics services to provide clients with a range of comprehensive logistics solutions, and to create a green logistics ecosystem.