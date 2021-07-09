Amazon.com's (AMZN) BigCommerce (BIGC) Partnership Could Add $15B/Year in Fulfillment - BofA Securities
BofA Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating and $4,360.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) after BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC), the eCommerce SaaS platform, announced a new integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) that will allow its US merchants to fulfill orders using Amazon's fulfillment services, whether or not the merchant sells on Amazon. Merchants will be able to offer customers improved shipping services, including One-day, 2-day, and 3-5 day delivery, improved delivery timing accuracy/tracking, and automatic inventory placement that puts products in warehouses closer to customers. Amazon associates will pick, pack, and ship the items.
