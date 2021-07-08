Metal Goddesses? This Female Judas Priest Tribute Band Rocks
Putting a unique spin on the tribute act, Judas Priestess is the world's only all-girl tribute to Judas Priest. Believe it or not, they deliver the goods. OK, let's get all the obvious ones out of the way: Is this breaking the law? Are they victims of changes? Better by you better than me? Does the green manalishi wear a two-pronged tiara? If you think girls can't rock, you've got another thing comin'. Judas Priestess is an all-girl tribute band to the metal gods: Judas Priest.k1025.com
Comments / 0