Springfield, MI

Metal Goddesses? This Female Judas Priest Tribute Band Rocks

By Bobby Guy
K102.5
K102.5
 26 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Putting a unique spin on the tribute act, Judas Priestess is the world's only all-girl tribute to Judas Priest. Believe it or not, they deliver the goods. OK, let's get all the obvious ones out of the way: Is this breaking the law? Are they victims of changes? Better by you better than me? Does the green manalishi wear a two-pronged tiara? If you think girls can't rock, you've got another thing comin'. Judas Priestess is an all-girl tribute band to the metal gods: Judas Priest.

K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

These Were the Highest Paid Rock + Metal Bands of 2020

Ten rock and metal acts were reported to have made some big-time bank in 2020, amid an unprecedented year that saw virtually no revenue from touring due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But they mostly trailed among the top-earning artists in 2020 overall, who largely dominated pop music.
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD: JUDAS PRIEST Is 'Getting Close' To Starting Pre-Production On New Album

During an appearance on the "Bloodthirsty" podcast, hosted by DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're kicking the tires. We've got some good stuff in the can, as I say, already. But you know, you can never stop, can you? You can keep punching and punching. And we're getting close to the point now, I think, where we say, 'Okay, we've got enough music. Let's start going into pre-production.'"
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING: 'I Owe My Whole Life And My Whole Being To Heavy Metal'

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is currently promoting the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, discussed his five-decade relationship with the heavy metal genre during a brand new interview with El Cuartel Del Metal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I owe everything — my whole life and my whole being — to metal. Because I was there at the very beginning when it didn't exist, and heavy rock didn't exist. Even rock didn't exist, really. We had rock and roll in the early '60s, but that was different; that was kind of Bill Haley and Elvis [Presley] and Chuck Berry. But we didn't have rock. We had blues, which turned into progressive blues, and that was great. There were so many great progressive blues bands. But we didn't seem to have the music that I really wanted more and more of. And so I set on the journey to try to be a part and create and assist as much as I could."
Virginia Beach, VABLABBERMOUTH.NET

UGLY KID JOE To Open For JUDAS PRIEST In Virginia Beach

After a 25-year absence from touring in North America, UGLY KID JOE make their long-awaited live return to American soil on September 9, 2021. As special guests to JUDAS PRIEST, UGLY KID JOE will appear at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. UGLY KID JOE frontman Whitfield...
New Castle, PANew Castle News

'80s tribute band to take Riverwalk stage Friday

The 2021 Summer Concerts Live! will take New Castle back to the 1980s on Friday with Pittsburgh based tribute band, Totally 80s. The band consists of Lizzy Lizz (Liz Agey), Fig E. Freshh (Mike Figurski), B. Dawgg (Brian Heywood), Art O’Graff (Art Boehm), J Rokk (Justin Page) and Dynamixx (Noah Rectenwald) and THUMPP (Ben Millward of Backwards Productions-Sound Engineer).
CelebritiesPosted by
Loudwire

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in August

Summer is coming to close and so will another birthday season for a number of rock stars. Do you share a birthday with any of these musicians? You can find out in the gallery below as we check out all of August's rock star birthdays. There are some absolute legends...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tony Iommi and James Hetfield discuss their guitar journeys with Black Sabbath and Metallica in this classic 1992 Guitar World interview

This archive interview with Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath and James Hetfield of Metallica first appeared in the August 1992 issue of Guitar World. Tony Iommi and James Hetfield arrive decked out in black. No one seems particularly surprised by their matching color scheme. In fact, it would be cause for concern if they didn't look like twin executioners. Black, after all, is the official color of heavy metal royalty – and these are the kings of kings.
Musicindierockcafe.com

100 Best Rock Bands With Food Names

I have been an online writer for over five years. I am passionate about books, philosophy, music, and the music industry. To many, food is the way of life. For a foodie, trying new food or snack is pure thrill. Cuisines from different parts of the world have their own unique taste and flavor. In the realms of music, different types of foods and their expressions are hugely popular. Many musicians actually find inspiration to include food ideas in their bands name. Rock bands in particular have taken food inspired themes to a whole new level.
chilkatvalleynews.com

Soul, Punk and Metal bands to perform at state fair

Diggin Dirt, a California funk and soul band influenced by James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone, heads up a heavily regional roster of Main Stage acts at this year’s state fair. Additional acts will perform at the Park Stage. Headed by soul man Zach Alder, the seven-piece Diggin...
Rock Musicaudioinkradio.com

Judas Priest Readying Extensive 50th Anniversary Box Set

Judas Priest recently passed their 50th anniversary, and the band is releasing a comprehensive box set in honor of the milestone. Judas Priest are commemorating their 50th anniversary with plenty of tour dates, but now, the metal band has also announced limited-edition “Reflections” box set in honor of the milestone. The set will arrive in the fall of 2021.
ReligionPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford – ‘Listen to the Scientists, Not the Politicians’

The one and only Metal God has shared some wise advice on the COVID-19 pandemic, urging fans to listen to scientists before politicians. COVID-19 shut down the planet for over a year, and with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading at an alarming rate, various countries have been locking down once again. In the United States, nearly 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but hospitalizations are currently going up.
Rock MusicKerrang

Judas Priest to celebrate 50 anniversary with massive boxset

Judas Priest have announced a huuuuuge limited-edition boxset celebrating their 50th anniversary. The Birmingham metal legends will be sharing 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music on October 15 via Sony, with the release including every official live and studio album to date, plus a whopping 13 unreleased discs. “Judas Priest’s...
MusicSFGate

Joey Jordison, founding drummer of Slipknot metal rock band, dies at 46

Joey Jordison, a founding member of the metal band Slipknot and drummer for the group during the peak of its popularity in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 46. The Associated Press reported his death, citing confirmation from his family. The cause and place of death was not immediately available.
Rock MusicBwog

Majors As 70’s Rock Bands

Please don’t take this too seriously. From 1975 to 1980, these guys had at least as much conflict as a UN meeting. The only rock band to make a concept album based on a work of pro-capitalist political philosophy. Philosophy: Steely Dan. Wry social commentary? Check. Superiority complex? Check. Uselessly...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandnews.com

80's band Warrant to perform at Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced today the upcoming performance of ‘80s American band, Warrant on September 11 in Anthem. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, and maybe purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop. All...
Reno, NVtahoeonstage.com

Full Blast Band: A Tribute to Little Joe Blue

A part of Reno’s Artown, Full Blast Band: A Tribute to Little Joe Blue will held at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tickets for a pod with up to four people are just $20. Go to artown.org for tickets. Full Blast is a funk and soul band from Reno. Band leader Cliff Porter is the nephew of Little Joe Blue, a national touring performer from the mid-1950s up until his death in 1990. Ernie Johnson opens the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

