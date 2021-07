Holland Peanut Store has been a downtown fixture on 8th Street for over 100 years. The candy shop is in its 5th generation of ownership- now that's sweet!. Holland Peanut Store was founded in 1902, the same year as Target Corporation, J.C. Penney, and a little guitar company you may have heard of called Gibson. It began as a stand for selling produce, fruits, candies, nuts and confections. Nearly 120 years later, it is still run by the Fabiano family that started the business. Think about that for a moment; how many times has your bank or credit union changed their name? Naturally, the clan was proud to introduce the newest generation on Facebook: