Essential Southern Cocktail: Old-Fashioned

Read our books
Garden & Gun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: It’s ironic that a cocktail called the old-fashioned never, ever goes out of style. That’s the sort of thinking in which one might indulge while also indulging in a couple of libations, along with considering that the hazy status of so many cocktail origin stories likely is not unrelated to the subject matter. To wit, by the mid-nineteenth century there existed an entire category of cocktails known as “old-fashioneds” in contrast to the more complex concoctions that recently had come into vogue. But the private Pendennis Club in Louisville, Kentucky, has a solid claim on this essential icon by virtue of a barman there codifying the recipe around 1889 in honor of member James E. Pepper, a prominent bourbon distiller and racehorse breeder who spread the old-fashioned gospel on trips to New York City’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

