Science

Biallelic variants in PCDHGC4 cause a novel neurodevelopmental syndrome with progressive microcephaly, seizures, and joint anomalies

By Maria Iqbal, Reza Maroofian, Büşranur Çavdarlı, Florence Riccardi, Michael Field, Siddharth Banka, Dalal K. Bubshait, Yun Li, Jozef Hertecant, Shahid Mahmood Baig, David Dyment, Stephanie Efthymiou, Uzma Abdullah, Ehtisham Ul Haq Makhdoom, Zafar Ali, Tobias Scherf de Almeida, Florence Molinari, Cécile Mignon-Ravix, Brigitte Chabrol, Jayne Antony, Lesley Ades, Alistair T. Pagnamenta, Adam Jackson, Sofia Douzgou, Genomics England Research Consortium, Christian Beetz, Vasiliki Karageorgou, Barbara Vona, Aboulfazl Rad, Jamshaid Mahmood Baig, Tipu Sultan, Javeria Raza Alvi, Shazia Maqbool, Fatima Rahman, Mehran Beiraghi Toosi, Farah Ashrafzadeh, Shima Imannezhad, Ehsan Ghayoor Karimiani, Yasra Sarwar, Sheraz Khan, Muhammad Jameel, Angelika A. Noegel, Birgit Budde, Janine Altmüller, Susanne Motameny, Wolfgang Höhne, Henry Houlden, Peter Nürnberg, Bernd Wollnik, Laurent Villard, Fowzan Sami Alkuraya, Matthew Osmond, Muhammad Sajid Hussain, Gökhan Yigit
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to define a novel autosomal recessive neurodevelopmental disorder, characterize its clinical features, and identify the underlying genetic cause for this condition. We performed a detailed clinical characterization of 19 individuals from nine unrelated, consanguineous families with a neurodevelopmental disorder. We used genome/exome sequencing approaches, linkage and cosegregation analyses to identify disease-causing variants, and we performed three-dimensional molecular in silico analysis to predict causality of variants where applicable.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel single-nucleotide variants altering RNA splicing of PKD1 and PKD2

The development of sequencing techniques identified numerous genetic variants, and accurate evaluation of the clinical significance of these variants facilitates the diagnosis of Mendelian diseases. In the present study, 549 rare single- nucleotide variants of uncertain significance were extracted from the ADPKD and ClinVar databases. MaxEntScan scoresplice is an in silico splicing prediction tool that was used to analyze rare PKD1 and PKD2 variants of unknown significance. An in vitro minigene splicing assay was used to verify 37 splicing-altering candidates that were located within seven residues of the splice donor sequence excluding canonical GT dinucleotides or within 21 residues of the acceptor sequence excluding canonical AG dinucleotides of PKD1 and PKD2. We demonstrated that eight PKD1 variants alter RNA splicing and were predicted to be pathogenic.
ScienceNature.com

Missense NAA20 variants impairing the NatB protein N-terminal acetyltransferase cause autosomal recessive developmental delay, intellectual disability, and microcephaly

N-terminal acetyltransferases modify proteins by adding an acetyl moiety to the first amino acid and are vital for protein and cell function. The NatB complex acetylates 20% of the human proteome and is composed of the catalytic subunit NAA20 and the auxiliary subunit NAA25. In five individuals with overlapping phenotypes, we identified recessive homozygous missense variants in NAA20.
CancerNature.com

MIR21-induced loss of junctional adhesion molecule A promotes activation of oncogenic pathways, progression and metastasis in colorectal cancer

Junctional adhesion molecules (JAMs) play a critical role in cell permeability, polarity and migration. JAM-A, a key protein of the JAM family, is altered in a number of conditions including cancer; however, consequences of JAM-A dysregulation on carcinogenesis appear to be tissue dependent and organ dependent with significant implications for the use of JAM-A as a biomarker or therapeutic target. Here, we test the expression and prognostic role of JAM-A downregulation in primary and metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) (n = 947). We show that JAM-A downregulation is observed in ~60% of CRC and correlates with poor outcome in four cohorts of stages II and III CRC (n = 1098). Using JAM-A knockdown, re-expression and rescue experiments in cell line monolayers, 3D spheroids, patient-derived organoids and xenotransplants, we demonstrate that JAM-A silencing promotes proliferation and migration in 2D and 3D cell models and increases tumour volume and metastases in vivo. Using gene-expression and proteomic analyses, we show that JAM-A downregulation results in the activation of ERK, AKT and ROCK pathways and leads to decreased bone morphogenetic protein 7 expression. We identify MIR21 upregulation as the cause of JAM-A downregulation and show that JAM-A rescue mitigates the effects of MIR21 overexpression on cancer phenotype. Our results identify a novel molecular loop involving MIR21 dysregulation, JAM-A silencing and activation of multiple oncogenic pathways in promoting invasiveness and metastasis in CRC.
ScienceNature.com

A generative network model of neurodevelopmental diversity in structural brain organization

The formation of large-scale brain networks, and their continual refinement, represent crucial developmental processes that can drive individual differences in cognition and which are associated with multiple neurodevelopmental conditions. But how does this organization arise, and what mechanisms drive diversity in organization? We use generative network modeling to provide a computational framework for understanding neurodevelopmental diversity. Within this framework macroscopic brain organization, complete with spatial embedding of its organization, is an emergent property of a generative wiring equation that optimizes its connectivity by renegotiating its biological costs and topological values continuously over time. The rules that govern these iterative wiring properties are controlled by a set of tightly framed parameters, with subtle differences in these parameters steering network growth towards different neurodiverse outcomes. Regional expression of genes associated with the simulations converge on biological processes and cellular components predominantly involved in synaptic signaling, neuronal projection, catabolic intracellular processes and protein transport. Together, this provides a unifying computational framework for conceptualizing the mechanisms and diversity in neurodevelopment, capable of integrating different levels of analysis—from genes to cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Growth and autolysis of the kefir yeast Kluyveromyces marxianus in lactate culture

Kluyveromyces marxianus is a yeast that could be identified from kefir and can use a broad range of substrates, such as glucose and lactate, as carbon sources. The lactate produced in kefir culture can be a substrate for K. marxianus. However, the complexity of the kefir microbiota makes the traits of K. marxianus difficult to study. In this research, we focused on K. marxianus cultured with lactate as the sole carbon source. The optimal growth and released protein in lactate culture were determined under different pH conditions, and the LC–MS/MS-identified proteins were associated with the tricarboxylic acid cycle, glycolysis pathway, and cellular stress responses in cells, indicating that autolysis of K. marxianus had occurred under the culture conditions. The abundant glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1 (GAP1) was cocrystallized with other proteins in the cell-free fraction, and the low transcription level of the GAP1 gene indicated that the protein abundance under autolysis conditions was dependent on protein stability. These results suggest that lactate induces the growth and autolysis of K. marxianus, releasing proteins and peptides. These findings can be fundamental for K. marxianus probiotic and kefir studies in the future.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical course of epilepsy and white matter abnormality linked to a novel DYRK1A variant

Epilepsy and white matter abnormality have been reported in DYRK1A-related intellectual disability syndrome; however, the clinical course has yet to be elucidated. Here, we report the clinical course of an 18-year-old male with a novel heterozygous DYRK1A variant (NM_001396.4: c.957C>G, p.Tyr319*); based on previous reports, epilepsy with this syndrome tends to be well controlled. Follow-up MRIs of the patient’s lesion revealed slightly reduced signal intensity compared to the first image.
ScienceNature.com

Screening of patients born small for gestational age with the Silver-Russell syndrome phenotype for DLK1 variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Silver–Russell syndrome (SRS) is a rare imprinting disorder associated with prenatal and postnatal growth retardation. Loss of methylation (LOM) on chromosome 11p15 is observed in 40 to 60% of patients and maternal uniparental disomy (mUPD) for chromosome 7 (upd(7)mat) in ~5 to 10%. Patients with LOM or mUPD 14q32 can present clinically as SRS. Delta like non-canonical Notch ligand 1 (DLK1) is one of the imprinted genes expressed from chromosome 14q32. Dlk1-null mice display fetal growth restriction (FGR) but no genetic defects of DLK1 have been described in human patients born small for gestational age (SGA). We screened a cohort of SGA patients with a SRS phenotype for DLK1 variants using a next-generation sequencing (NGS) approach to search for new molecular defects responsible for SRS. Patients born SGA with a clinical suspicion of SRS and normal methylation by molecular testing at the 11p15 or 14q32 loci and upd(7)mat were screened for DLK1 variants using targeted NGS. Among 132 patients, only two rare variants of DLK1 were identified (NM_003836.6:c.103 G > C (p.(Gly35Arg) and NM_003836.6: c.194 A > G p.(His65Arg)). Both variants were inherited from the mother of the patients, which does not favor a role in pathogenicity, as the mono-allelic expression of DLK1 is from the paternal-inherited allele. We did not identify any pathogenic variants in DLK1 in a large cohort of SGA patients with a SRS phenotype. DLK1 variants are not a common cause of SGA.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Serum lipid profile among sporadic and familial forms of Parkinson’s disease

Brain cholesterol metabolism has been described as altered in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. Serum lipid levels have been widely studied in PD with controversial results among different populations and age groups. The present study is aimed at determining if the serum lipid profile could be influenced by the genetic background of PD patients. We included 403 PD patients (342 sporadic PD patients, 30 GBA-associated PD patients, and 31 LRRK2-associated PD patients) and 654 healthy controls (HCs). Total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides were measured in peripheral blood. Analysis of covariance adjusting for sex and age (ANCOVA) and post hoc tests were applied to determine the differences within lipid profiles among the groups. Multivariate ANCOVA revealed significant differences among the groups within cholesterol and LDL levels. GBA-associated PD patients had significantly lower levels of total cholesterol and LDL compared to LRRK2-associated PD patients and HCs. The different serum cholesterol levels in GBA-associated PD might be related to diverse pathogenic mechanisms. Our results support the hypothesis of lipid metabolism disruption as one of the main PD pathogenic mechanisms in patients with GBA-associated PD. Further studies would be necessary to explore their clinical implications.
ScienceNature.com

Experimental investigation into the effects of composition and microstructure on the tensile properties and failure characteristics of different gypsum rocks

The present work investigated the differences in the composition and internal microstructure of four types gypsum rock—fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, alabaster, and ordinary gypsum by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscope and Brazilian split test, and analyzed its effects on the tensile strength and fracture characteristics of gypsum rock. For alabaster, fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum, CaSO4·2H2O is the main component with 72.78%, 72.72%, 72.57%, and 71.51% content, and tensile strength of 1.79, 2.22, 3.22, and 4.35 MPa, respectively. In addition, the fracture line is arc-shaped, vertical, and zigzag for fiber gypsum, ordinary and transparent gypsums, and alabaster, respectively. On the microscopic level, fiber gypsum has an evident striated structure while the gradual increased pore development for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum. Gypsum rock has an obvious layered crystal structure with the increase of CaSO4·2H2O, contributing to the phenomenon with a larger grain size and lower tensile strength. In addition, the number of particles for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum increased in turn, while their particle size decreased uniformly, indicating that the lower CaSO4·2H2O content, the more sufficient energy accumulation and release. This paper can provide a theoretical basis for the analysis of the mechanical properties of rocks with different mineral composition and contribute to the design for different ore grades mining.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Essential roles of plexin-B3 oligodendrocyte precursor cells in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease

The role of oligodendrocyte lineage cells, the largest glial population in the adult central nervous system (CNS), in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) remains elusive. Here, we developed a culture method for adult oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (aOPCs). Fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) promotes survival and proliferation of NG2+ aOPCs in a serum-free defined medium; a subpopulation (~5%) of plexin-B3+ aOPCs was also found. FGF2 withdrawal decreased NG2+, but increased plexin-B3+ aOPCs and Aβ1-42 secretion. Plexin-B3+ aOPCs were distributed throughout the adult rat brain, although less densely than NG2+ aOPCs. Spreading depolarization induced delayed cortical plexin-B3+ aOPC gliosis in the ipsilateral remote cortex. Furthermore, extracellular Aβ1-42 accumulation was occasionally found around plexin-B3+ aOPCs near the lesions. In AD brains, virtually all cortical SPs were immunostained for plexin-B3, and plexin-B3 levels increased significantly in the Sarkosyl-soluble fractions. These findings suggest that plexin-B3+ aOPCs may play essential roles in AD pathogenesis, as natural Aβ-secreting cells.
ScienceNature.com

A systematic review assessing the existence of pneumothorax-only variants of FLCN. Implications for lifelong surveillance of renal tumours

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Individuals with Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome (BHDS) may develop fibrofolliculomas, pneumothorax and/or renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, all patients with pathogenic FLCN variants are recommended to have renal surveillance. It has however been suggested that some FLCN variants only cause pneumothorax, which would make surveillance unnecessary in certain cases. This review assesses this possibility. We provide an up-to-date analysis of clinical and genetic features of BHDS. The PUBMED database was systematically searched to find all articles describing patients with pathogenic FLCN variants. The relevant clinical and genetic features of these patients were recorded and analysed. The prevalence of pneumothorax, pulmonary cysts, RCC and characteristic skin lesions in BHDS were 50.9% (n = 1038), 91.9% (n = 720), 22.5% (n = 929) and 47.9% (n = 989), respectively. There was a higher prevalence of pneumothoraces (p < 0.0001) but lower prevalence of dermatological findings (p < 0.0001) in patients from East Asia compared to North America or Europe. Of the 194 pathogenic FLCN variants, 76 could be defined as ‘pneumothorax-only’. Pneumothorax only pathogenic variants (POPVs) were distributed throughout the gene, and there were no statistical differences in variant type. The majority of POPVs (65/76) affected no more than three individuals. Individuals with ‘POPVs’ also tended to be younger (45 vs. 47 years, p < 0.05). Many apparent POPVs in the literature could result from variable expressivity, age-related penetrance and other confounding factors. We therefore recommend that all individuals found to carry a pathogenic FLCN variant be enroled in lifelong surveillance for RCC.
Public HealthMedscape News

Variants Causing More Severe COVID-19 in Canada

(Reuters) - The Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants of the novel coronavirus increased patients' risks of hospitalization and death by 60% compared to earlier forms of the virus, and the Delta variant was even more virulent, according to researchers who studied more than 211,000 patients in Canada diagnosed with COVID-19 between February and June 2021.
MusicNature.com

Cochlear SGN neurons elevate pain thresholds in response to music

The C-tactile (CLTM) peripheral nervous system is involved in social bonding in primates and humans through its capacity to trigger the brain’s endorphin system. Since the mammalian cochlea has an unusually high density of similar neurons (type-II spiral ganglion neurons, SGNs), we hypothesise that their function may have been exploited for social bonding by co-opting head movements in response to music and other rhythmic movements of the head in social contexts. Music provides one of many cultural behavioural mechanisms for ‘virtual grooming’ in that it is used to trigger the endorphin system with many people simultaneously so as to bond both dyadic relationships and large groups. Changes in pain threshold across an activity are a convenient proxy assay for endorphin uptake in the brain, and we use this, in two experiments, to show that pain thresholds are higher when nodding the head than when sitting still.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the widespread potential of forests to increase low level cloud cover

Forests play a key role in humanity’s current challenge to mitigate climate change thanks to their capacity to sequester carbon. Preserving and expanding forest cover is considered essential to enhance this carbon sink. However, changing the forest cover can further affect the climate system through biophysical effects. One such effect that is seldom studied is how afforestation can alter the cloud regime, which can potentially have repercussions on the hydrological cycle, the surface radiation budget and on planetary albedo itself. Here we provide a global scale assessment of this effect derived from satellite remote sensing observations. We show that for 67% of sampled areas across the world, afforestation would increase low level cloud cover, which should have a cooling effect on the planet. We further reveal a dependency of this effect on forest type, notably in Europe where needleleaf forests generate more clouds than broadleaf forests.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
CancerNature.com

Cord blood index predicts engraftment and early non-relapse mortality in adult patients with single-unit cord blood transplantation

How to select optimal cord blood (CB) remains an important clinical question. We developed and validated an index of CB engraftment, the cord blood index (CBI), which uses three weighted variables representing cell doses and HLA mismatches. We modeled the neutrophil engraftment time with competing events by random survival forests for competing risks as a function of the predictors: total nucleated cells, CD34, colony-forming units for granulocytes/macrophages, and the number of HLA mismatches at the antigen and allele levels. The CBI defined three groups that had different neutrophil engraftment rates at day 30 (High, 83.7% [95% CI, 79.2–88.1%]; Intermediate, 77.0% [95% CI, 73.7–80.2%]; Low, 68.4% [95% CI, 63.6–73.2%]), platelet engraftment rates at day 60 (High, 70.4% [95% CI, 64.9–75.9%]; Intermediate, 62.3% [95% CI, 58.5–66.0%]; Low, 49.3% [95% CI, 44.2–54.5%]), and non-relapse mortality at day 100 (High, 14.1% [95% CI, 9.9–18.3%]; Intermediate, 16.4% [95% CI, 13.5–19.3%]; Low, 21.3% [95% CI, 17.1–25.5%]). This novel approach is clinically beneficial and can be adopted immediately because it uses easily obtained pre-freeze data of CB.

