Detection of Begomovirus in chilli and tomato plants using functionalized gold nanoparticles
Begomoviruses are a major class of Geminiviruses that affects most dicotyledonous plants and causes heavy economic losses to farmers. Early detection of begomovirus is essential to control the spread of the disease and prevent loss. Many available detection methods like ELISA, immunosorbent electron microscopy, PCR or qPCR require expertise in handling sophisticated instruments, complex data interpretation and costlier chemicals, enzymes or antibodies. Hence there is a need for a simpler detection method, here we report the development of a visual detection method based on functionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNP assay). The assay was able to detect up to 500 ag/µl of begomoviral DNA (pTZCCPp3, a clone carrying partial coat protein gene) suspended in MilliQ water. Screening of chilli plants for begomoviral infection by PCR (Deng primers) and AuNP assay showed that AuNP assay (77.7%) was better than PCR (49.4%). The AuNP assay with clccpi1 probe was able to detect begomoviral infection in chilli, tomato, common bean, green gram and black gram plants which proved the utility and versatility of the AuNP assay. The specificity of the assay was demonstrated by testing with total DNA from different plants that are not affected by begomoviruses.www.nature.com
Comments / 0