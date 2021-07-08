TOMS RIVER/SSH: Green Jeep Cherokee Wanted for 5 Hit & Runs- Loses Wheel Near Windsor

TOMS RIVER/SEASIDE HEIGHTS: Authorities have issued a BOLO for a hit & run driver traveling eastbound along NJ 37. A 2005 green Jeep Grand Cherokee is wanted for FIVE hit & run motor vehicle crashes throughout Toms River. Most occurred along NJ 37, and OCSN has photos of the 37 @ Clifton crash. The vehicle has a paper temp. tag; but comes back to a 24 y/o male out of Toms River. Seaside Heights PD are checking their town and area of the highway for the suspect vehicle. OCSN is unaware of the extent of injuries; but we are hearing 5 separate accidents so far. The green Jeep Cherokee was last seen heading eastbound on NJ 37 across the Mathis Bridge at a high rate of speed.