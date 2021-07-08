Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BET Awards 2021 Rewind: We Salute The International Artists Of The Year

By Tamara Palmer
BET
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Best International Act” category at the BET Awards was established in order to proudly honor the creative work of a diverse selection of musicians from across the globe. The nominees for the category includes a wide range of singers, MCs, and rhythmic poets. Each truly deserves a turn in the worldwide spotlight but may not be household names in North America just yet, so we’re here to give them a little extra shine and perhaps introduce you to some of your future favorites. Keep scrolling to learn more about each of these BET Awards 2021 nominees from the diaspora that are ruling charts and moving dance floors around the globe.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Wizkid
Person
Skepta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Grammy Awards#Ibrahim#International Artists#Music Festival#French#Malian#Amarelo It S All#Ghanian#Young T Bugsey#Nigerian#Americans#Ra#Tiktok#Congolese#Senagalese#Getty Images#Gc Images Gc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Country
Brazil
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Pastor wins three Stellar Awards, including artist of the year

The Rev. Mike McClure Jr., pastor of the Rock City Church in Birmingham and a musician popularly known nationwide as “Pastor Mike Jr.,” won three Stellar Awards over the weekend. McClure, who was nominated in seven categories, won artist of the year; urban/inspirational single or performance of the year for...
ChinaWallpaper*

Meet the RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2021 winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has just announced its winners for the 2021 RIBA International Awards for Excellence, and it is a rich and diverse list. From cultural destinations to infrastructure, healthcare designs and private homes, the winning list celebrates great building design in all its forms. The...
Celebritiesmix929.com

Lil Nas X explains how his kiss on the BET stage came to be

Lil Nas X is revealing more about what led him to kiss one of his male backup dancers during his 2021 BET Awards performance. Speaking with the OHP Uncut podcast, the 22-year-old Grammy winner, who is openly gay, discussed the controversial end to his BET performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and revealed it was not a spur-of-the-moment call.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Reacts To Ex DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Reveal

Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Attempts at hiding her growing belly failed and people were convinced her ex-boyfriend DaBaby was the father. While DaniLeigh proudly showed off her stomach in a series of Instagram photos, she hasn’t revealed who the father is — yet.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West compares marital home with Kim Kardashian in LA to 'prison' and accuses her of 'taking everything' in new song... as he breaks down in tears at a listening party in Las Vegas

Kanye West reportedly broke down in tears on stage at his album listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend, playing a track that included disparaging remarks about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. His new song Welcome to my Life is said to include lyrics about his troubled personal life...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reposts Message About "Snake" Friends Amid Megan Thee Stallion Drama

A reposted message on Instagram has the public speculating once again. We've previously reported on the ongoing news regarding Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby as things became tense in recent weeks. Megan and DaBaby were longtime friends and collaborators who have worked together on several singles, but when his feature on Lanez's "SKAT" was revealed, she quietly unfollowed him on social media.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...
Posted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
WorldHello Magazine

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
Books & Literaturenickiswift.com

Buckingham Palace Releases Statement On Prince Harry's Memoir

Buckingham Palace has officially addressed Prince Harry's upcoming book after the former senior member of the royal family confirmed on July 19 that he'd be working with Penguin Random House to release his first memoir. In a statement, the father of two claimed he'd be telling the "accurate and wholly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy