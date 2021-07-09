Cancel
How Perinatal Depression Is Treated

Cover picture for the articlePerinatal depression, or major depressive disorder (MDD) with peripartum onset, is depression that occurs during or after pregnancy. Many people who are pregnant, and those who have recently given birth, will experience mood changes, but these changes are different from depression. Perinatal depression is a mental health disorder with symptoms...

Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Largest Managed Care Psychiatric Practice In North Bay Celebrates Success Treating Clinical Depression During Pandemic

SANTA ROSA ,Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Anish Shah, MD of Siyan Clinical, the North Bay's largest outpatient psychiatric treatment center, offers a successful and cost-effective modality for treatment of clinical depression, particularly in individuals whose depression has been treatment-resistant. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in an area of the brain found to be underactive in people with depression. Dr. Shah reports, "We have treated over 180 patients. Our response rate is 80%, remission rate is 35% - exceptional results. Even during the pandemic people have experienced profound change." TMS stimulates an area of the brain to improve symptoms of depression. TMS is well-tolerated, drug-free, without negative side-effects, and generally fully covered by insurance. Find out about Dr. Shah's work at https://siyanclinical.com/tms-treatment-for-depression/ or call 707-310-8213.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Drug to treat postpartum depression shows promise in trial

NEW YORK - Tonya Fulwider suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. As many as one in eight moms experience a postpartum mental health condition according to the CDC. "It's important that new moms have options for treatment," Fulwider said. New moms may soon have another option...
Mental HealthWebMD

How to Manage Depression Triggers

Stress can take a toll on anyone. But if you have depression, you might not bounce back from stress easily. The death of a loved one, a job loss, or a divorce could trigger symptoms such as guilt and hopelessness. But there are steps you can take to get better.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Engagement in perinatal depression treatment: a qualitative study of barriers across and within racial/ethnic groups

BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2021 Jul 16;21(1):512. doi: 10.1186/s12884-021-03969-1. BACKGROUND: To better understand previously observed racial/ethnic disparities in perinatal depression treatment rates we examined care engagement factors across and within race/ethnicity. METHODS: Obstetric patients and women’s health clinician experts from a large healthcare system participated in this qualitative study. We conducted...
Mental Healthcalmsage.com

Melancholic Depression: What Is It, Its Features & How To Overcome Melancholia

There are many moments in our life where we feel a deep sense of sadness or gloom for absolutely no particular reason at all – also known as melancholia. Feeling melancholic is nothing new. People have been experiencing this feeling for centuries if not decades but when this feeling of extreme sadness begins to take over our happy moments, that’s when we should not ignore it.
Mental Healthwestfordcatnews.org

CHERYL A. MAJOR: How She Overcame Depression

Did you know that in this country, over 20 percent of women over the age of 40 are taking some sort of prescription drug for depression and/or anxiety? You may be one of them; I was, too. Conquering depression was a huge victory for me. I lived most of my...
FitnessSalisbury Post

Gotta Run: How does running help depression?

I got an email a few nights ago asking me to address how running or exercise can help depression. I immediately thought that any day without running lessens my mood and on the days I run, nothing seems to get me down. Running reduces depression symptoms in several ways. General...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Shock Therapy Safe, Effective for Tough-to-Treat Depression

Last Updated: July 19, 2021. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- "Shock" therapy often helps lift severe depression, but fear and stigma can deter patients from getting it. Now a large new study is confirming the treatment's safety. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), as it's medically known, has been around for...
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists show how light therapy treats depression in mice model

Light therapy can help improve the mood of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) during short winter days, but exactly how this therapy works is not well understood. A new study by Urs Albrecht at the University of Fribourg, published July 8th in the journal PLOS Genetics, finds that light therapy's beneficial effects come from activating the circadian clock gene Period1 in a part of the brain involved in mood and sleep-wake cycles.
Women's Healthverywellhealth.com

What to Know About Heart Disease and Pregnancy

Heart disease can be a condition that a person has from birth (congenital) or one that develops later in life (acquired). Heart disease during pregnancy refers to several types of problems that affect your heart, such as conditions like cardiac arrhythmias, high blood pressure, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valve disorders, and congenital heart defects.

