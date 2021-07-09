How Perinatal Depression Is Treated

SANTA ROSA ,Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Anish Shah, MD of Siyan Clinical, the North Bay's largest outpatient psychiatric treatment center, offers a successful and cost-effective modality for treatment of clinical depression, particularly in individuals whose depression has been treatment-resistant. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in an area of the brain found to be underactive in people with depression. Dr. Shah reports, "We have treated over 180 patients. Our response rate is 80%, remission rate is 35% - exceptional results. Even during the pandemic people have experienced profound change." TMS stimulates an area of the brain to improve symptoms of depression. TMS is well-tolerated, drug-free, without negative side-effects, and generally fully covered by insurance. Find out about Dr. Shah's work at https://siyanclinical.com/tms-treatment-for-depression/ or call 707-310-8213.