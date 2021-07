Having owned an Apple iPad (although no longer), while I absolutely loved the functionality and performance it offered, I did largely have one major gripe with it. Namely, the fact that it was bloody huge. While the iPad Mini has undoubtedly helped to address that issues with consumers, it’s a product line which, I think it would be fair to say, Apple has neglected in recent years. Oh sure, there have been plenty of revised versions of it, but overall, it has remained pretty much the same ever since it originally came out.