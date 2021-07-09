Cancel
Fluorodeoxyglucose uptake in relation to fat fraction and R2* in atherosclerotic plaques, using PET/MRI: a pilot study

By Elin Good, Miguel Ochoa-Figueroa, Magnus Ziegler, Marcus Ressner, Marcel Warntjes, Petter Dyverfeldt, Mark Lubberink, Håkan Ahlström, Ebo de Muinck
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflammation inside Atherosclerotic plaques represents a major pathophysiological process driving plaques towards rupture. Pre-clinical studies suggest a relationship between lipid rich necrotic core, intraplaque hemorrhage and inflammation, not previously explored in patients. Therefore, we designed a pilot study to investigate the feasibility of assessing the relationship between these plaque features in a quantitative manner using PET/MRI. In 12 patients with high-grade carotid stenosis the extent of lipid rich necrotic core and intraplaque hemorrhage was quantified from fat and R2* maps acquired with a previously validated 4-point Dixon MRI sequence in a stand-alone MRI. PET/MRI was used to measure 18F-FDG uptake. T1-weighted images from both scanners were used for registration of the quantitative Dixon data with the PET images. The plaques were heterogenous with respect to their volumes and composition. The mean values for the group were as follows: fat fraction (FF) 0.17% (± 0.07), R2* 47.6 s−1 (± 10.9) and target-to-blood pool ratio (TBR) 1.49 (± 0.48). At group level the correlation between TBR and FFmean was − 0.406, p 0.19 and for TBR and R2*mean 0.259, p 0.42. The lack of correlation persisted when analysed on a patient-by-patient basis but the study was not powered to draw definitive conclusions. We show the feasibility of analysing the quantitative relationship between lipid rich necrotic cores, intraplaque haemorrhage and plaque inflammation. The 18F-FDG uptake for most patients was low. This may reflect the biological complexity of the plaques and technical aspects inherent to 18F-FDG measurements.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Ct#Trans Fat#Mri#Pet Mri#Dixon Mri#Tbr#Ffmean#Isrctn#Doppler#Philips Healthcare
