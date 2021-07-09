3314 Grayland Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

You will fall in love with this charming Craftsman-style home conveniently located in walking distance to Carytown, Museum District, City Stadium, and Fan, with quick access to all major highways. As you enter the home from the front porch, you are greeted by an open living space with newly refinished hardwood floors, original moldings, and tall ceilings. Enjoy a brand new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, a full-sized pantry and eat-in counter space. Off the kitchen, there is a nice flex space utility room with side-by-side washer dryer, providing additional storage or space for a small office. The home has two generous-sized bedrooms with large closets, sharing a renovated full bath. The new bath is complete with decorative tile, wainscoting, a stunning claw-foot tub. In addition, the home also features new recessed lighting in the kitchen, fresh new interior paint, all new windows, new light fixtures, new air conditioning, newer boiler, new hot water heater and newer roof. The backyard is a private oasis, complete with a new fence and two off-street parking spaces in the rear. A special gem not to be missed!