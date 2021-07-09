Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Police K-9 Max 2017-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Cover picture for the article"Max performed his duties heroically and protected the lives of others on the scene," a statement from the St. Joseph Police Department said. Born on Sept. 9, 2017, in Slovakia, a central European country near Austria, Max was a happy-go-lucky German Shepherd with a bark that made you not want to ask about his bite. After moving to the United States in July 2018, he joined the St. Joseph Police Department in February 2019. He was a dual-purpose K-9 trained in narcotics and patrol work. During his extensive six-week training, completed with SJPD Officer Lucas Winder, Max worked on drug detection, building searches, open area and article searches, criminal apprehension and officer protection. He was trained to detect several types of narcotics and their derivatives, including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroine. Max continued learning and training through his entire career.

