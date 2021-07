George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league. He is able to play as both a mauling blocker and a stellar receiver. But the one area that has plagued Kittle is scoring. He struggles to find the endzone. Kittle's best output in touchdowns was in 2019 when he tallied five. For a superb talent like he is, that doesn't do himself any justice. Part of the reason he doesn't get as many touchdowns is because he misses time due to injury and because he doesn't have a quarterback who can get him higher numbers. That is why Draftkings Sportsbook has set the over/under at 5.5 touchdowns for Kittle.