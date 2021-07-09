Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tropical Storm Elsa hammers East Coast with heavy rain and wind: Latest forecast

By Max Golembo, Daniel Peck and Morgan Winsor, ABC News
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq0Dr_0aruSvZP00

NEW YORK — More than 50 million Americans remain under a flash flood watch on Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

After making landfall in Florida and pummeling the southeastern United States, Elsa is heading north with the eye of the storm sweeping over the coastlines of Delaware, New Jersey and New York on Friday morning before it is expected to reach Massachusetts by the afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Elsa was moving to the northeast at 31 miles per hour with its center located about 90 miles southwest of Montauk Point in New York. The deadly storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said it doesn't anticipate a significant change in Elsa's strength through Friday and that the storm, which has weakened from the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by nighttime. Elsa is expected to move offshore from the northeastern U.S. coast by late Friday afternoon before heading to Canada's Atlantic provinces by late Friday night and Saturday.

Flash flood watches are still in effect for the mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions, from Virginia to Maine. That includes several major cities, such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. The storm's current track shows it hugging the northeast coastline, with those areas expected to see the heaviest rainfall.

Much of the northeast is forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of rainfall through Friday, with up to 6 inches possible in parts of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. That could trigger "considerable flash and urban flooding," the National Weather Service warned.

Tropical storm warnings also remain in effect for a large swath of the East Coast, from North Carolina's Outer Banks to Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, a "tornado or two" will be possible over parts of New York's Long Island and southeastern New England through early Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather has already disrupted flight schedules at LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City's Queens borough. New York City has also closed its mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Friday due to the forecast.

New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there were system-wide delays for buses due to Elsa and the storm could impact service along some subway and rail lines. Meanwhile, empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks are banned on the seven bridges and two tunnels that the MTA manages until at least noon on Friday due to the weather.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Americans#Extreme Weather#Montauk Point#Outer Banks#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
MTA
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy