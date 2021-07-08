Biometrics investments roll on with $7M for Smile Identity, up to $8.7M for Daltrey

SaaS-based energy data management platform supports utility companies with the energy transition; investment will be used to scale platform and accelerate international growth. Energyworx, a market leader in cloud-based Energy Data Management (EDM) solutions, announced a strategic investment of €5.1M euros ($6M USD) by Eneco Ventures, the investment arm of Netherlands-based energy innovator, Eneco. Based in the United States and the Netherlands, Energyworx enables leading U.S. and European energy companies to unlock valuable insights in their massive granular supply, demand and contextual energy data sets. Eneco was joined in the latest round of funding by current existing Energyworx investors, SET Ventures, ENGIE New Ventures and EDP Ventures — all leading investors in smart energy solutions. Energyworx will leverage the new funds to scale its platform and accelerate international expansion.