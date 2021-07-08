Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biometrics investments roll on with $7M for Smile Identity, up to $8.7M for Daltrey

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelfie biometric authentication provider Smile Identity has closed a $7 million Series A funding round to advance its aim of unifying Africa’s ID verification and KYC compliance infrastructure to make it easy for Africans to prove their identity online, the company announced in a blog post. The company claims the...

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Infrastructure Security#Online Identity#Biometrics#Kyc#Africans#World Bank#Australian#Crn Australia#Tesserent Innovation#Transmit Security#Federal Government#Article Topics Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Zwipe, ICPS Introduce Biometric Payment Card to Asian, African Banks

Biometric Fintech Zwipe and ICPS, an international card payment processor and card personalization bureau, together are bringing Zwipe Pay ONE-enabled biometric payment cards to African and Asian banks. They will be equipped with fingerprint sensors. Zwipe will contribute its biometric ISO contact plate module, passive inlay, fingerprint sensor, OS license...
Businessfinextra.com

IDenfy bags deal withj Polish fintech Payment Financial

Lithuania-based identity verification company, iDenfy, announced a new partnership with Polish FinTech brand Payment Financial SA. This partnership will see Paymento incorporate iDenfy’s proven security features, helping them to reduce fraudulent activity. Identity fraud and phishing attacks are an increasing threat for industries across the globe. IDenfy is a Lithuanian...
Businessthepaypers.com

Regtech M&As and investments under the microscope "“ Part 1 - Europe

‘Our goal is that all of our clients are in a position to build better digital experiences for their consumers’, Terry Angelos, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Fintech at Visa. ‘We would love it if every bank had the latest tools to onboard clients and build digital experiences.’
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Donnie Scott: IDEMIA to Advance Work on Digital Identity, Contactless Biometrics

Donnie Scott, CEO of Identity and Security North America business at IDEMIA, said he expects the company to accelerate work on digital identity and contactless biometrics as he anticipates the technologies to be widely adopted driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Business Journal reported Wednesday. “Obviously, when you’ve got...
Electronicsbiometricupdate.com

CyberLink, Fingerprint Cards explore biometrics for secure remote and hybrid workforces

In January, 23 percent of U.S. adults were telecommuting, but after a 30 percent drop, only 16 percent were working from home in May, and CyberLink CEO Jau Huang writes for Help Net Security that the emerging hybrid working model could bring with it “new and unexpected challenges” to employee and business security, and give new impetus to biometrics adoption.
NFLbiometricupdate.com

Fingerprint biometrics popularity peaking; investment market stays hot

One of the main themes of the week’s biometrics news is fingerprints, with Integrated Biometrics adding touchless technology, a hint at Touch ID possibly appearing on iPhone power buttons and an Idemia survey showing perhaps the strongest support yet for biometric payment cards. All the action has FPC considering its options, as investment rolls on with funding rounds or acquisitions for Yinda Infocomm (of IML), Sybrin, Signicat, Causeway, and Smile Identity, plus AnyVision’s nine-digit capper.
Economythepaypers.com

Smile Identity raises USD 7M to build KYC and identity verification tools for Africa

US-based ID verification and KYC compliance provider Smile Identity has closed a USD 7 million Series A funding. Costanoa Ventures co-led the investment with pan-African venture firm CRE Venture Capital. Other investors that participated include VCs like LocalGlobe, Intercept Ventures, Future Africa, and unnamed angel investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Impact, ValueStream Ventures, Beta Ventures, 500 Startups, and Story Ventures, also participated.
Gamblingbiometricupdate.com

Australian biometrics providers partner up for responsible gambling systems

Vix Vizion has chosen telecoms company Cradlepoint’s technology to aid in enforcing self-exclusion and problem gambling bans via facial recognition devices deployed at pubs, clubs and casinos in South Australia, reports iTWire. The biometric capability has been deployed to over 80 percent of South Australia’s casinos, clubs and pubs. Vix...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Changing an industry: Integrated Biometrics Steve Thies reflects on identity technology

Biometrics is still in its infancy as an industry, and just beginning to evolve beyond being driven by government demand, says retiring Integrated Biometrics CEO Steve Thies. “The commercial enterprises of the world are still trying to figure out how to make it work for them in a fashion that creates benefits for them,” he observes in an interview with Biometric Update.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Suprema ID, Simprints, SenseTime, Pindrop, GBG, ID2020 welcome new executives, advisors

Biometrics providers Suprema ID, Simprints, SenseTime, Pindrop and GBG, along with ID2020, have all hired new executives and advisors to variously advance regional growth, increase revenue and guide strategic direction. New African sales representative for Suprema ID. Suprema ID’s biometric solutions will get a push in the African telecommunications and...
Energy Industrymartechseries.com

Energyworx Announces €5.1M Investment Led by Eneco Ventures

SaaS-based energy data management platform supports utility companies with the energy transition; investment will be used to scale platform and accelerate international growth. Energyworx, a market leader in cloud-based Energy Data Management (EDM) solutions, announced a strategic investment of €5.1M euros ($6M USD) by Eneco Ventures, the investment arm of Netherlands-based energy innovator, Eneco. Based in the United States and the Netherlands, Energyworx enables leading U.S. and European energy companies to unlock valuable insights in their massive granular supply, demand and contextual energy data sets. Eneco was joined in the latest round of funding by current existing Energyworx investors, SET Ventures, ENGIE New Ventures and EDP Ventures — all leading investors in smart energy solutions. Energyworx will leverage the new funds to scale its platform and accelerate international expansion.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates and George Soros will participate in the purchase of a company that develops rapid diagnostic tests

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros will participate in the acquisition of Mologic, a British company that manufactures lateral flow diagnostic products with the aim of targeting its tests towards poor countries. The consortium, backed by the Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill and Melinda...
TechnologyDark Reading

Cognito Launches Cognito Flow, a No-Code Online Identity Verification Service

Bend, OR – July XX, 2021 -- Cognito, which provides the first easy and accurate online identity verification of global customers without any code, announced today the official launch of its Cognito Flow global identity verification and compliance system. Cognito Flow provides the full stack of online verification requirements for...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Increasing adoption of biometric ATMs but customers need better education on benefits

A growing number of publications and market research firms are releasing reports about the growing relevance of biometric technologies in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). A post written by the director of product marketing for Financial Services at Red Hat, Fiona McNeill, described the ever-growing capabilities of ATMs, and in particular, their interconnectedness.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Airtel delivers connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco SD-WAN technology

Airtel launched connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology. The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate digital transformation for their customers and allow organizations to deliver applications to users with greater visibility, security and performance. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure while rapidly adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization initiatives.
Marketsaithority.com

Jumio Announces Record Quarter With 150% Growth Fueled by Financial Services, Mobile and Social

Q2 highlights include record transaction volumes, KYX and AML platform enhancements and global channel momentum. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced that both sales and revenue grew over 150% in Q2 2021 from Q2 2020, fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises to know and trust that their online users are who they claim to be. This is evidenced by the large growth seen in financial services, mobile delivery services and social platforms verifying everyone from customers to employees to influencers.
Businessaithority.com

Instabase Joins Microsoft For Startups To Streamline Delivery Of Enterprise Applications

Instabase, a horizontal application platform that helps global companies solve unstructured data problems, announced it has joined Microsoft for Startups, a global program designed to propel startups with access to technology and business assistance. The relationship enables Instabase’s flexible and scalable platform, toolkits and applications to incorporate Azure features. “We...
Marketsbiometricupdate.com

Biometrics market forecast for $44B by 2026, industry survey sees digital identity focus

Biometrics industry development over the next five years will be focused primarily on digital identity, according to the latest industry survey from the Biometrics Institute. The overall global biometrics market is expected to grow rapidly from $19.5 billion last year to $44.1 billion by 2026, a compound annual growth rate of 14.8 percent, according to a new market study from Global Industry Analysts.
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Five9 simplifies voice biometrics development for virtual call center agents

Five9 is extending voice biometrics and real-time speech analytics capabilities provided by its partners to its intelligent cloud contact center platform to support low-code development of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs). The enhanced no-code development platform Inference Studio platform now includes a new user interface designed to maximize developer best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy