Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Worldline integrates A3BC biometric digital ID and data storage protocol

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology partner Worldline announced a new partnership with French fintech startup A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection) to provide touchless fingerprint authentication through user’s mobile phones. As part of the new collaboration, A3BC’s biometric digital ID and data storage protocol technologies will be integrated within the Worldline Authentication platform. ‘We...

www.biometricupdate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Biometrics#Mobile Device#Smartphone#A3bc#French#Fintech#Worldline Authentication#European#Ey#Authentication Services#Zero Trust#Topics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Businessdallassun.com

AXIA and MadLipz Partner to Integrate Digital Currency into Social Networking

AXIA has announced its partnership with social entertainment application MadLipz. The partnership will introduce users of MadLipz's fast-growing social network to AXIA's inclusionary new financial system based on blockchain technology and smart contracts. "MadLipz is one of the fastest growing social media applications and we're very pleased to be able...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Alium Finance DEX Integrates With Polygon And Ethereum Protocols

The Alium Finance project has successfully integrated its Aliswap decentralized exchange with the Ethereum and Polygon networks, leveraging the capabilities of both blockchains for expanding functionality for its users. The Alium Finance project has gained significant traction since it attracted over $6.5 from private, strategic, and public investors, among which...
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Worldline partners A3BC on touchless authentication

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is partnering up with A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection), a French fintech venture that provides with biometric digital ID and data storage protocol, to combine their patented solution with Worldline Authentication. The combined technologies are protecting mobile phones from intrusion by leveraging two-factor authentication (2FA): possession...
TechnologyForbes

Data Storage And The Virtuous Cycle Of Innovation

David Buss, CEO at OpenDrives. Helicopter drones now fly over the surface of Mars. It's an engineering feat indicative of our time. It seems as though I was just watching Neil Armstrong take his “small step for man,” along with dozens of my early teenage friends gathered around a 12” black-and-white TV. Technical evolution has carried us from one wondrous achievement to the next at break-neck speed.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Accessible Data Storage Systems

The OWC U2 ShuttleOne external SSD storage unit is a powerful, fully certified system that will provide users with access to an impressive range of data storage capabilities. The system boasts a full metal housing that will neatly accommodate the compact form of NVMe M2 solid-state drives. Users can intuitively access their data whenever they wish without having to feel limited in their capabilities.
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

FORESEE: Focusing On High-end Storage Innovation, Enabling Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a technical storage brand from Longsys, FORESEE focuses on the industry storage field. By relying on long-term R&D investment and technological breakthroughs, it has never stopped striving to be the best in storage. To this end, FORESEE has launched enterprise-level products such as the DDR4 R-DIMM and S802 SATA SSD in quick succession. The enterprise-level DDR4 R-DIMM memory module adopts a 2Rank 72bit architecture, and the gold fingers are processed according to the industry's highest 30u" standard. In terms of performance, the product can reach a frequency of up to 3200Mhz, with CL19-19-19-19 and CL22-22-22-22 stable and low timing. Its superior performance can meet the operating requirements of data centers while also allow them to perform at a higher level and provide them with a more stable experience.
SoftwareInformationWeek

Data Integration is the Key to the Connected Future

Satya Nadella has once again told us all where the puck is going to be and invited everyone to skate there with him. At this year’s Microsoft Ignite conference keynote, “A cloud built for the next decade,” Nadella laid out the first compelling vision of a truly distributed computing future, prominently putting Microsoft and Azure on the line to go build it.
TechnologyForbes

It's Time To Incorporate Biometrics Into Security Protocols

Stephen Ritter is Chief Technology Officer at Mitek, a global leader in mobile deposit and digital identity verification solutions. What do unlocking our smartphones, opening new bank accounts and signing up for gig economy platforms have in common?. Biometrics. When many of us think of biometrics, we think of fingerprints...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Best Stock of the Day: Data Storage (DTST)

Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York, managing four data centers and offering premium solutions for Windows and IBM iSeries environments. Services include replication services, email storage, email compliance, off-site backups, electronic vaulting, data protection and duplication, telecom recovery and virtual tape libraries. Data Storage (NASDAQ: DTST) +3.555...
SoftwareCIO

What is iPaaS? Integrating data flows to create new services

An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a cloud-based software package used to create new applications or to orchestrate data flows by linking together existing services and applications. It provides a way for organizations to readily make use of basic building blocks to streamline a process or establish a new service. For example, an iPaaS might stitch together a database that stores customer information, an API for converting an address into geographic coordinates, and a third-party service for processing credit card transactions so that users can complete tasks with one stop.
Computerswustl.edu

Research Data Storage Rate Change – Effective Immediately

Research Infrastructure Services (RIS) is pleased to announce data storage platform rates for both Active and Archive consumption and subscription levels will be reduced in FY22. These secure, high-performance, research data storage options are available to all Washington University Researchers. Consumption of less than 100TB will be reduced to $12...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Forward Health On Securing Biometric Data From Breaches

It's been six years since the biggest breach of healthcare data occurred and sent shock waves through the industry. Anthem Blue Cross disclosed that nearly 79 million patient records had been stolen in an attack that compromised sensitive data, including names, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers. Millions more have been impacted by the top 10 data hijackings from the past decade, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. These healthcare data breaches have grown in volume and frequency as cybercriminals strike with a simple motive: to get access to the most valuable information and hold it for ransom.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Distributed Data Storage

Data is today’s foundation! It supports everything from your favorite cat videos to the billions of financial transactions that happen everyday. At the heart of all this is distributed data storage. In this article, we’ll learn what distributed data storage is, why we need it, and how to use it...
Sciencearxiv.org

Exploring Object Stores for High-Energy Physics Data Storage

Over the last two decades, ROOT TTree has been used for storing over one exabyte of High-Energy Physics (HEP) events. The TTree columnar on-disk layout has been proved to be ideal for analyses of HEP data that typically require access to many events, but only a subset of the information stored for each of them. Future colliders, and particularly HL-LHC, will bring an increase of at least one order of magnitude in the volume of generated data. Therefore, the use of modern storage hardware, such as low-latency high-bandwidth NVMe devices and distributed object stores, becomes more important. However, TTree was not designed to optimally exploit modern hardware and may become a bottleneck for data retrieval. The ROOT RNTuple I/O system aims at overcoming TTree's limitations and at providing improved efficiency for modern storage systems. In this paper, we extend RNTuple with a backend that uses Intel DAOS as the underlying storage, demonstrating that the RNTuple architecture can accommodate high-performance object stores. From the user perspective, data can be accessed with minimal changes to the code, that is by replacing a filesystem path by a DAOS URI. Our performance evaluation shows that the new backend can be used for realistic analyses, while outperforming the compatibility solution provided by the DAOS project.
EngineeringPosted by
pymnts

Biometrics Builds The Bridge Between The Physical, Digital World

“The link between the digital world and the physical world is going to be forged through biometrics.”. That’s the assessment of IDEMIA Digital ID Partnership and Innovation Director Gregory Kuhlmey, who said biometrics will serve as the foundation to digital identities and thus to digital wallets as they are the most secure method of authenticating a person’s identity.
biometricupdate.com

Biometric payment card commercialization accelerates with 250K unit follow-on for FPC

Fingerprint Cards has received a follow-on order for its T-Shape biometric sensor module from a customer the company characterizes as a global top-three card manufacturer to power its biometric payment cards. The order is for approximately 250,000 units of the fingerprint biometric modules. FPC says that all of the initial...
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

Surge Transportation Forges Digital Pathway With TMS Integrations

Digital brokerages have played an important role in the technological revolution of the transportation industry. Their disruptive innovation has challenged legacy players to take a step back and analyze the value of their current service offerings and motivate them to invest in bringing true capacity optimization and efficiency to customers, both carriers and shippers.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

ID doc, selfie biometric checks implemented from banking to exams to combat rampant fraud

As businesses continue to adjust to the spike in online fraud, Blinking, Trust Swiftly, Regula and Smart Engines have each unveiled customers in different verticals they are providing biometrics, ID document checks or both for. Shufti Pro and one of its onboarding customers, meanwhile, have shown the concept works, with statistics illustrating a successful two-year partnership.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Idemia touchless biometrics integrated by Bosch for secure access control

Idemia has entered into a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies to add a biometric layer to the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS) with its terminals. Idemia cites a forecast from market analyst firm Omdia that the biometric access control market will reach $1 billion in 2021 and grow to $1.4 billion by 2024. It also says that a growing number of companies understand that traditional ID badges do not provide sufficient security, as they can be cloned or stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy