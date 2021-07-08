Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Even though Novak will probably win it all this year, it still feels like

By AftonHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 12 days ago

A changing of the guard. A whole new crop of under 25 faces in this year's QF round. Hard to say who will emerge, but fun to watch the matches and see some new blood.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Win It All#Qf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Gamblingsportswar.com

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around.

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/15/2021 1:35PM. Unfortunately, our fb program is a clown show. As a huge fan, its so sad -- NoPlaceLikeHoo 07/16/2021 07:23AM. This seems like an inordinately negative perspective on the current state -- hoorulestheacc 07/16/2021 07:40AM. I...
NFLchatsports.com

AJ Hawk on Aaron Rodgers: “I still feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

With a cigar in hand, former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his week with Aaron Rodgers and how he thinks Rodgers’ offseason eventually concludes. A former teammate who spent time with the quarterback is a good temperature test for the perspectives that national reporters have given, so let’s dive right in.
NBAsportswar.com

Then I will leave it be (mostly). I think he should've been ...

.. coming off the bench and getting 10-20 minutes per game backing up Sam and Trey and maybe (depending on matchups) Jay. I basically guess that he left because staff couldn't figure out how to use him and then he did some word salad on the way out the door.
Sportssportswar.com

You can tell he's a high character kid

He excels catching the ball- he could be a little Smoke, a little OZ, a little Joe Reed, lots of ways to use him as a playmaker. Like that Wisconsin offered.
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...

Comments / 0

Community Policy