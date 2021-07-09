David Michael Bedard

As a schoolboy, David Bedard never quite made friends with book learning, but he had his own way—an inborn streak of ingenuity bucked up by unswerving persistence. “He could always figure it out,” one of his friends said recently. The second son of Gerald and Pearl Bedard of rural La Porte City died of acute respiratory failure when COVID ganged up with his ongoing lymphoma. Forty-six years at John Deere stands as proof of his persistence. He made his stockcar racing debut in the early 60s with “Dirt-track Dave” lettered on the tailfins of his ‘57 Plymouth.