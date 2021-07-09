Cancel
Delta, AL

Delta variant worries doctors as local vaccination rate stays low

By Tim Lockette, Star Staff Writer, tlockette@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 11 days ago
Dr Raul Magadia speaks earlier this year during a Calhoun County EMA COVID-19 related news conference at RMC in Anniston.  Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star /file

Dr. Raul Magadia doesn’t know for sure whether the two people on oxygen in Regional Medical Center’s COVID ward are sick with the Delta variant of the virus.

But there are signs that are characteristic of the new COVID strain. The patients who come to the Anniston hospital now are sicker on arrival than the people who showed up a few weeks ago, Magadia said. And the time between their exposure to the virus and their hospital visit is a lot shorter.

The two bedridden patients have one other thing in common.

“Guess what?” asked Magadia, who works with RMC’s COVID patients. “They’re unvaccinated.”

Public health officials have worried for weeks that Alabama’s vaccination drive won’t reach enough people in time for a winter resurgence of COVID-19, or in time for the arrival of newer, tougher variants such as Delta.

This week, the state saw some of the first clear signs that an upswing of new infections might be on the way.

Statewide, 252 people lay in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That’s well below the mountain of serious COVID cases the state saw over the winter, when around 3,000 people were hospitalized. Yet it’s also the highest number the state has posted in a month.

The positivity rate of COVID tests has increased over the last week, typically a sign that COVID might be on the rise.

The state this week included St. Clair and Talladega counties on a growing list of counties considered at “very high risk” for spread of the virus.

Delta variant now dominant

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week declared that the highly transmissible Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., and they warned that states with low rates of vaccination are likely to be hit hardest. Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Calhoun County is close to the state average, with 33 percent of residents having had at least one shot of vaccine as of Thursday, and 27 percent fully vaccinated.

Neighboring Cleburne County now has the second-lowest vaccination rate in Alabama, with 23 percent having received at least one shot and 20 percent completely vaccinated.

In other words, two-thirds of Calhoun Countians and four out of five Cleburne County residents have yet to get a single shot.

“There’s vaccine available, in the community, that anyone can have,” said Kandi Williams, the RMC infection control specialist who runs the hospital’s vaccination program. Williams said the number of people coming to RMC’s vaccination clinic remains low.

Alabama has at least seen some success reaching people 75 and older, the demographic most at risk of serious illness or death. Three fourths of people in that age group have had at least one shot.

Back to school with few vaccinated

In the 17 and under age range, according to ADPH numbers, only about 5 percent have had a COVID vaccination. Most school systems resume classes next month.

“We’re hoping that everybody takes the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Anniston City Schools Superintendent Ray Hill said Thursday. He said the school system has to follow guidelines from the state, which so far have not required vaccination for students.

COVID ‘never really went away’

Magadia, the RMC doctor, said it’s reasonable to expect that the Delta variant is here, or will be soon, though the hospital doesn’t routinely test in a way that would identify variants.

What he knows for sure is that even though the hospital was briefly empty of COVID patients earlier this year, it didn’t stay that way for long.

The two people hospitalized as of Thursday are both in their 50s, he said, younger than the average for hospitalized patients in the past. Both, he said, are on oxygen, though not on ventilators.

That image, of a COVID patient in a hospital bed on oxygen, is something many people see as a thing of the past, he said.

“This never really went away,” he said.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
Media Account for Anniston Star

