Bonchon Outpaces Industry, Builds on 2020 Growth

By Bonchon
franchising.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand Implements New Operational Measures to Support 23 New Openings. Bonchon's strong sales performance was an outlier throughout 2020 despite the global challenges faced by the restaurant industry. According to Black Box Intelligence™ data, Bonchon consistently outpaced all other restaurant segments in 2020 while continuing to grow its U.S. store count and positive same store sales. They've maintained this momentum through 2021 with positive 15.3% same store sales as of June 26, 2021.

