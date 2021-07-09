Bonchon Outpaces Industry, Builds on 2020 Growth

July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - Metal Supermarkets announced today it has signed a franchise agreement to bring its second Kansas location to Wichita. “Over the past 25 years, I have worked for large and small manufacturing companies focused on solving problems and driving customer-focused improvements. In those roles, I always did my best to see everything from the customer’s perspective,” said Jim Hopper, who will be the owner of Metal Supermarkets Wichita. “Those are the same principles that Metal Supermarkets upholds, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of a brand that aligns with my professional philosophies so well.”