A Salina woman was slightly injured after she pulled her car away from the curb and into another vehicle Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Marianne Ryan, 33, of Salina, was in a legally parked 2005 Pontiac G6 facing eastbound when she pulled away from the curb and struck an eastbound 2013 Lexus RX300 driven by Tate Wands, 19, of Salina. The accident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday.