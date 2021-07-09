Cancel
Agriculture

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Milk (USDA)

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanking Of Countries That Produce The Most Milk (USDA) India was the largest producer of milk in the world in 2020 followed by the EU and the United States. India produced more than 194 million metric tons of milk in 2020. Nine (9) countries produced more than 11 million metric...

