San Antonio–based Project Pollo aims to upend chicken industry with new plant-based product

By Fern Glazer - Nation's Restaurant News
ourcommunitynow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the introduction of plant-based chicken to restaurant menus made 2020 the unofficial year of the vegan chicken, then entrepreneur Lucas Bradbury is chief chicken enlightener. The founder of Project Pollo, a new quick-serve concept out of Texas that serves a proprietary alternative-chicken product called Chikn, Bradbury is on a mission to upend the chicken industry by offering quality, convenient, affordable plant-based “pollo with purpose.”

