San Antonio–based Project Pollo aims to upend chicken industry with new plant-based product

If you think going plant-based or vegan and giving up meat and dairy for your health and the planet means never tasting your favorite foods in the dairy or meat categories again, you would be wrong. There are so many plant-based substitutes on the market, from non-dairy ice cream to cheese alternatives–even vegan bacon–that will satisfy your tastebuds without compromising your decision to eat healthier. Meanwhile, for every plant-based meal you have, you help lower the impact your dietary choices make on climate change.