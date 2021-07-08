San Antonio–based Project Pollo aims to upend chicken industry with new plant-based product
If the introduction of plant-based chicken to restaurant menus made 2020 the unofficial year of the vegan chicken, then entrepreneur Lucas Bradbury is chief chicken enlightener. The founder of Project Pollo, a new quick-serve concept out of Texas that serves a proprietary alternative-chicken product called Chikn, Bradbury is on a mission to upend the chicken industry by offering quality, convenient, affordable plant-based “pollo with purpose.”ourcommunitynow.com
