Lana recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and talked about what Vince McMahon said to her after she was released from WWE:. “I got a text; I definitely got emotional about it because it was a slight goodbye for me. He thanked me for my incredible work ethic, And for my unrelentingly desire to be the best that I could be and all the contributions I gave to WWE. So that really meant a lot to me and I thanked him for everything that he’s taught me because I learned so much.”