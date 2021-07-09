Estate agents get behind the England team

Prince William has issued a video message to the England football team just hours before players take to the pitch at Wembley for tonight’s historic Euro 2020 final.The Duke of Cambridge, who is also president of the Football Association (FA), urged the team to “bring it home” and said the entire country would be behind them.“Gareth [Southgate], Harry [Kane], and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight,” he said in the message.“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I...