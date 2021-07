Our village halls attached house is due to be rented out again and a couple of days ago had a EPC Energy Performance Certificate survey. Due its form of construction, its a late 1890s Grade II listed building, no cavity walls, no floor insulation etc I was pleased that it achieved a D rating which means that it is OK to rent out, since the current minimum is E for rented property. However I was a little nervous when the surveyor told me that from 2025 the minimum will be C but as a Grade II listed I should be able to get an exemption.