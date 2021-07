Banking brand Co-op Bank has been celebrating a major sustainability milestone with a campaign that sets out to involve customers in its ethical decision making. After 149 years in business, the Co-operative Bank hit a major milestone this week. It’s been recognized as the UK high street bank with the best ESG rating. To commemorate this achievement, the bank has brought out ’We Won’t Stop’, a print and social media campaign that invites customers to suggest which social issues they want the bank to prioritize.