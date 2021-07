Like the rest of the country, Sunderland’s football fever is reaching peak levels as the Euro 2020 final looms at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. Families across Wearside and beyond have been donning their shirts, grabbing their flags and painting their faces in red and white to cheer the lads on, while one employer in the city has given all 52 of her staff the day off on Monday, July 12 so they can watch the historic game in style.