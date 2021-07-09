Cancel
Economy

London estate agency launches training academy

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Stevens Estate Agents in north west London has launched a training academy for estate agents. The Benjamin Stevens Training Academy trains those who have little or no prior experience in the property industry and have the desire to one day own their own estate agency business. The training course...

North West
#West London#Estate Agent#Basic Training#Uk#Powerpoint#The Training Academy
