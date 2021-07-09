Lisbon man gets year in prison for pointing guns at girlfriend, child
LISBON — A former Depot Road, Lisbon, man was sentenced in Common Pleas Court to a year in prison for for pointing guns at his live-in girlfriend and a small child. Undray Benefield, also known as Andre Benefield and Undray Benfield, 32, currently of Canton, pleaded guilty in May to having weapons while under a disability and vandalism, as well as misdemeanor charges of using weapons while intoxicated, endangering children, domestic violence and three counts of aggravated menacing.www.reviewonline.com
