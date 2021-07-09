Highly desirable semi in Wembley

England take on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight and will do so in front of a large audience.More than 60,000 fans are set to be at Wembley tonight in what is expected to be the biggest sporting attendance in the UK since the start of the pandemic. Just over 40,000 spectators were in attendance as England defeated Germany at Wembley in the last-16, but the stadium’s capacity has been increased to 75 per cent for the semi-finals and final. LIVE: Live coverage of England vs DenmarkThat is in line with government plans announced in June when...