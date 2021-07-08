Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

By The Captain
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have an update from the crew walking from Maine to Fenway Park. They are through Maine and New Hampshire and are in Massachusetts. Way ahead of schedule, and there's a good reason why. And the reason is Elsa. The Fantastic Four wanted to get ahead of their schedule as they know the remnants of tropical storm Elsa will be moving through New England. NOT great weather for a 110-mile stroll. These four brave Mainers are replicating a walk THEIR FATHERS did 48 years ago—all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mchugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Weather#The Jimmy Fund#The Philadelphia Phillies#Mainers#The Red Sox#Google Maps#The Must Drive Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
South Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Fenway or Bust! Update on the Mainers Walking From South Portland to Fenway

This may be the feel-good moment of the summer. In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men are replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon on Tuesday and are making their way South.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Forbes

Big-Name Concerts Fill Fenway Park When Boston Red Sox Hit The Road

Baseball teams are finding it pays to book musical acts that will fill stadiums otherwise silent and empty when teams are on the road. The logic is simple: ballparks have more seats than indoor concert venues and can even produce sell-outs that will not only benefit teams but also hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and vendors.
Massachusetts Statecountry1025.com

Free Fun In Massachusetts In August- At 31 Museums And Parks!

Whoever said “the best things in life are free,” didn’t even know about this!. Want to ride the Greenway Carousel for free? How about exploring Drumlin Farm in Franklin or the New Bedford Whaling Museum?. The Highland Street Foundation has sponsored a program called “August Adventures” in Massachusetts, allowing free...
MoviesPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Trailer Park Boys Return to Portland, Maine This Christmas

It's hard to believe the boys, Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, and Randy have been gracing our screens for 20 years now with their shenanigans. The show currently on Netflix is up to 13 seasons as well as 3 feature films, 2 animated series and 6 specials and follows the friends and their misadventures from their trailer park in Nova Scotia.
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Mainers With Loon Plates Get Into State Parks Free Sunday

Simply having loon license plates on your vehicle scores you free admission to many state parks in Maine this weekend. Mainers with valid loon conservation license plates on their vehicle can get into many state parks Sunday, July 18. According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, "free admission is a thank you to everyone who purchases this special plate! Maine Loon license plates support conservation efforts of both Maine's State Parks and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife."
Hampton, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Hampton, NH Honor Guard Presents Colors for Red Sox at Fenway Park

The Hampton Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors after the national anthem at Fenway Park Sunday afternoon prior to the Red Sox-Phillies game. Six of the unit's eight active members stood at attention in front of the Green Monster holding the U.S., New Hampshire, National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial and Blue Line Memorial flags. It was the guard's second appearance for the Red Sox and a far bigger audience than they have when presenting at Hampton Youth Association events.
Musicfrankfmradio.com

This is Your Only Way to Win Maroon 5 at Fenway Park Tickets From Frank FM

Frank FM is hooking you up with one of the hottest shows this year, and there’s only one way to win ’em!. Win tickets to see Maroon 5, with special gust Black Bear, at Fenway Park on September 12th by swinging by our Maroon 5 Ticket Stops. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO WIN MAROON 5 TICKETS FROM FRANK FM!
Maine StatePosted by
Big Country 96.9

Respect – Caribou FD and Westbrook FD Show the Love!

The job of a firefighter and other first responders is a 24/7 365 days a year job. We can't predict when we will need these heroes. Many people don't realize that they make regular trips all over our state transporting patients. There was a crew from the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department had to transport a patient down to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
PoliticsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Did You Know the Voice of NYC’s Subway and Over 200 Airports is a Mainer?

'Welcome to New York Kennedy International Airport.' You'll listen a lot closer next time you travel. If you've ever had the pleasure of using the New York City MTA Subway System, then chances are you've heard the familiar voice of Carolyn Hopkins. Carolyn has been voicing announcements for over 200 airports around the world and the New York City subway, from her studio in Hampden, Maine.
Politicsbostonplans.org

BPDA Board approves new development in Dorchester, Roxbury, Fenway, and Hyde Park

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board of Directors this month approved 5 new development projects and 2 Notice of Project Changes (NPC). The new projects will create 544 residential units, a minimum of 79 of which will be designated income-restricted. The approved new development projects represent 592,700 square feet and will support 452 construction jobs and 126 direct jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy