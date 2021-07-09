Boo Boo the bear, a South Shore internet sensation, killed in crash on I-195 near Marion

MARION — Boo Boo, a black bear thought to be about 3 years old, has died after he was hit by a private medical transport van on Interstate 195 in Marion. Fish and Wildlife Southeastern District Supervisor Jason Zimmer said he went to the scene of the crash, June 24, after learning of it in a round-about way and spent some of that day searching for Boo Boo. He suspected the bear was severely injured based on how much damage he caused to the car that hit him.