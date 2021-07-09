Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, MA

Boo Boo the bear, a South Shore internet sensation, killed in crash on I-195 near Marion

South Coast Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION — Boo Boo, a black bear thought to be about 3 years old, has died after he was hit by a private medical transport van on Interstate 195 in Marion. Fish and Wildlife Southeastern District Supervisor Jason Zimmer said he went to the scene of the crash, June 24, after learning of it in a round-about way and spent some of that day searching for Boo Boo. He suspected the bear was severely injured based on how much damage he caused to the car that hit him.

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Middleborough, MA
City
Brookline, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
City
Taunton, MA
Marion, MA
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Marion, MA
Marion, MA
Pets & Animals
Marion, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#South Shore#South Coast#Accident#The Douglas Start Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy