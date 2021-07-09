Cancel
Christina Haack introduces new boyfriend Joshua Hall

By Shawn Utley
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Haack has found love again — and won’t be reading any negative comments about it. The Flip or Flop star, who co-stars with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on their HGTV series, split from her second husband, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, last year. Earlier this week, however, she was spotted in Mexico with a new man named Joshua Hall. She posted pictures of her and her new boyfriend enjoying their vacation on her Instagram Story, as well as shared a photo of the two staring off at the ocean to her grid.

