Latest advances in the management of classical Hodgkin lymphoma: the era of novel therapies
Hodgkin lymphoma is a highly curable disease. Although most patients achieve complete response following frontline therapy, key unmet clinical needs remain including relapsed/refractory disease, treatment-related morbidity, impaired quality of life and poor outcome in patients older than 60 years. The incorporation of novel therapies, including check point inhibitors and antibody–drug conjugates, into the frontline setting, sequential approaches, and further individualized treatment intensity may address these needs. We summarize the current treatment options for patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma from frontline therapy to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and describe novel trials in the field.www.nature.com
