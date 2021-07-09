Cancel
mTORC1 activity regulates post-translational modifications of glycine decarboxylase to modulate glycine metabolism and tumorigenesis

By Rui Liu, Lin-Wen Zeng, Rong Gong, Fanen Yuan, Hong-Bing Shu, Shu Li
Cover picture for the articleGlycine decarboxylase (GLDC) is a key enzyme of glycine cleavage system that converts glycine into one-carbon units. GLDC is commonly up-regulated and plays important roles in many human cancers. Whether and how GLDC is regulated by post-translational modifications is unknown. Here we report that mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signal inhibits GLDC acetylation at lysine (K) 514 by inducing transcription of the deacetylase sirtuin 3 (SIRT3). Upon inhibition of mTORC1, the acetyltransferase acetyl-CoA acetyltransferase 1 (ACAT1) catalyzes GLDC K514 acetylation. This acetylation of GLDC impairs its enzymatic activity. In addition, this acetylation of GLDC primes for its K33-linked polyubiquitination at K544 by the ubiquitin ligase NF-X1, leading to its degradation by the proteasomal pathway. Finally, we find that GLDC K514 acetylation inhibits glycine catabolism, pyrimidines synthesis and glioma tumorigenesis. Our finding reveals critical roles of post-translational modifications of GLDC in regulation of its enzymatic activity, glycine metabolism and tumorigenesis, and provides potential targets for therapeutics of cancers such as glioma.

PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ScienceNature.com

Gene therapy for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency by MR-guided direct delivery of AAV2-AADC to midbrain dopaminergic neurons

Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by deficient synthesis of dopamine and serotonin. It presents in early infancy, and causes severe developmental disability and lifelong motor, behavioral, and autonomic symptoms including oculogyric crises (OGC), sleep disorder, and mood disturbance. We investigated the safety and efficacy of delivery of a viral vector expressing AADC (AAV2-hAADC) to the midbrain in children with AADC deficiency (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT02852213). Seven (7) children, aged 4–9 years underwent convection-enhanced delivery (CED) of AAV2-hAADC to the bilateral substantia nigra (SN) and ventral tegmental area (VTA) (total infusion volume: 80 µL per hemisphere) in 2 dose cohorts: 1.3 × 1011 vg (n = 3), and 4.2 × 1011 vg (n = 4). Primary aims were to demonstrate the safety of the procedure and document biomarker evidence of restoration of brain AADC activity. Secondary aims were to assess clinical improvement in symptoms and motor function. Direct bilateral infusion of AAV2-hAADC was safe, well-tolerated and achieved target coverage of 98% and 70% of the SN and VTA, respectively. Dopamine metabolism was increased in all subjects and FDOPA uptake was enhanced within the midbrain and the striatum. OGC resolved completely in 6 of 7 subjects by Month 3 post-surgery. Twelve (12) months after surgery, 6/7 subjects gained normal head control and 4/7 could sit independently. At 18 months, 2 subjects could walk with 2-hand support. Both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study were met. Midbrain gene delivery in children with AADC deficiency is feasible and safe, and leads to clinical improvements in symptoms and motor function.
CancerNature.com

Thioredoxin reductase is a major regulator of metabolism in leukemia cells

Despite the fact that AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults, patient outcomes are poor necessitating the development of novel therapies. We identified that inhibition of Thioredoxin Reductase (TrxR) is a promising strategy for AML and report a highly potent and specific inhibitor of TrxR, S-250. Both pharmacologic and genetic inhibition of TrxR impairs the growth of human AML in mouse models. We found that TrxR inhibition leads to a rapid and marked impairment of metabolism in leukemic cells subsequently leading to cell death. TrxR was found to be a major and direct regulator of metabolism in AML cells through impacts on both glycolysis and the TCA cycle. Studies revealed that TrxR directly regulates GAPDH leading to a disruption of glycolysis and an increase in flux through the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP). The combined inhibition of TrxR and the PPP led to enhanced leukemia growth inhibition. Overall, TrxR abrogation, particularly with S-250, was identified as a promising strategy to disrupt AML metabolism.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
CancerNature.com

PTEN suppresses tumorigenesis by directly dephosphorylating Akt

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 262 (2021) Cite this article. The serine-threonine kinase Akt plays a central role in regulating cell proliferation, migration, angiogenesis, transformation, energy metabolism, and death.1 The stimulation of growth factors recruits the PI3K to the plasma membrane and phosphatidylinositol-3,4,5-trisphosphate (PIP3), which in turn recruits Akt to the plasma membrane through PH domain of Akt. Then Akt is phosphorylated at T308 by PDK1 and at S473 by mammalian target of rapamycin complex 2 (mTORC2).2 PTEN is one of the most important tumor suppressors, which possesses both lipid and protein phosphatase activity. PTEN exerts its tumor suppression function through the dephosphorylation of PIP3 and antagonizing PI3K-Akt signaling pathway with its lipid phosphatase activity.3,4 The previous study also suggests that the lipid phosphatase activity of PTEN does not play a role in suppression of Akt in the nucleus.5,6 New evidence indicates that PTEN may negatively regulate the activation of Akt independently of its lipid phosphatase activity, but the molecular details are still obscure.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
ScienceNature.com

Conserved residues in the extracellular loop 2 regulate Stachel-mediated activation of ADGRG2

Cleavage and dissociation of a large N-terminal fragment and the consequent unmasking of a short sequence (Stachel) remaining on the N-terminus have been proposed as mechanisms of activation of some members of the adhesion G protein-coupled receptor (aGPCR) family. However, the identity of residues that play a role in the activation of aGPCRs by the cognate Stachel remains largely unknown. Protein sequence alignments revealed a conserved stretch of residues in the extracellular loop 2 (ECL2) of all 33 members of the aGPCR family. ADGRG2, an orphan aGPCR, plays a major role in male fertility, Ewing sarcoma cell proliferation, and parathyroid cell function. We used ADGRG2 as a model aGPCR and generated mutants of the conserved residues in the ECL2 via site-directed mutagenesis. We show that tryptophan and isoleucine in the ECL2 are essential for receptor stability and surface expression in the HEK293 cells. By adjusting the receptor surface expression levels, we show that mutation of these residues of ECL2 ablates the Stachel-mediated activation of multiple signaling pathways of ADGRG2. This study provides a novel understanding of the role of the ECL2 in Stachel-mediated signaling and degradation of ADGRG2, which may lay the foundation for the rational design of therapeutics to target aGPCRs.
ScienceNature.com

Neurofibromin regulates metabolic rate via neuronal mechanisms in Drosophila

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is a chronic multisystemic genetic disorder that results from loss of function in the neurofibromin protein. Neurofibromin may regulate metabolism, though the underlying mechanisms remain largely unknown. Here we show that neurofibromin regulates metabolic homeostasis in Drosophila via a discrete neuronal circuit. Loss of neurofibromin increases metabolic rate via a Ras GAP-related domain-dependent mechanism, increases feeding homeostatically, and alters lipid stores and turnover kinetics. The increase in metabolic rate is independent of locomotor activity, and maps to a sparse subset of neurons. Stimulating these neurons increases metabolic rate, linking their dynamic activity state to metabolism over short time scales. Our results indicate that neurofibromin regulates metabolic rate via neuronal mechanisms, suggest that cellular and systemic metabolic alterations may represent a pathophysiological mechanism in neurofibromatosis type 1, and provide a platform for investigating the cellular role of neurofibromin in metabolic homeostasis.
ChinaNature.com

Sulforaphane activates anti-inflammatory microglia, modulating stress resilience associated with BDNF transcription

Sulforaphane (SFN) is an organic isothiocyanate and an NF-E2-related factor-2 (Nrf2) inducer that exerts prophylactic effects on depression-like behavior in mice. However, the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a neurotrophin, is widely accepted for its antidepressant effects and role in stress resilience. Here, we show that SFN confers stress resilience via BDNF upregulation and changes in abnormal dendritic spine morphology in stressed mice, which is accompanied by rectifying the irregular levels of inflammatory cytokines. Mechanistic studies demonstrated that SFN activated Nrf2 to promote BDNF transcription by binding to the exon I promoter, which is associated with increased Nrf2, and decreased methyl-CpG binding protein-2 (MeCP2), a transcriptional suppressor of BDNF, in BV2 microglial cells. Furthermore, SFN inhibited the pro-inflammatory phenotype and activated the anti-inflammatory phenotype of microglia, which was associated with increased Nrf2 and decreased MeCP2 expression in microglia of stressed mice. Hence, our findings support that Nrf2 induces BDNF transcription via upregulation of Nrf2 and downregulation of MeCP2 in microglia, which is associated with changes in the morphology of damaged dendritic spines in stressed mice. Meanwhile, the data presented here provide evidence for the application of SFN as a candidate for the prevention and intervention of depression.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
ScienceNature.com

Itraconazole and rifampicin, as CYP3A modulators but not P-gp modulators, affect the pharmacokinetics of almonertinib and active metabolite HAS-719 in healthy volunteers

Almonertinib is a novel third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It is mainly metabolized by CYP3A in vitro, and N-desmethylated almonertinib (HAS-719) is the major active metabolite in human plasma. In this study, we investigated the effects of CYP3A inhibitor itraconazole and CYP3A inducer rifampicin on the pharmacokinetics of almonertinib and HAS-719 in 64 healthy volunteers. We found that when co-administered with itraconazole, the maximal plasma concentration (Cmax) and the plasma exposure (AUC0–t) of almonertinib were increased by 56.3% and 2.38-fold, respectively, whereas the Cmax and AUC0–t of HAS-719 were reduced by 86.8% and 71.8%, respectively. Co-administration with rifampicin reduced the Cmax and AUC0–t of almonertinib by 79.3% and 92.6%, but the AUC0–t of HAS-719 was unexpectedly decreased by 72.5%. In vitro assays showed that both almonertinib and HAS-719 were substrates of CYP3A and P-gp. Co-administration of rifampicin in Beagle dogs reduced the fecal recovery of almonertinib and HAS-719, and markedly increased the levels of metabolites derived from further metabolism of HAS-719, which was consistent with human plasma data, suggesting that although rifampicin was also a potent inducer of P-gp, the pharmacokinetic alternation of HAS-719 was mainly due to its further metabolism but not excretion changes. Moreover, we revealed that almonertinib was a moderately sensitive substrate of CYP3A in vivo. Special attention should be paid to the interaction between almonertinib and drugs or food affecting CYP3A activity in the clinical application of almonertinib.
ScienceNature.com

Global transcriptomic changes in glomerular endothelial cells in mice with podocyte depletion and glomerulosclerosis

Podocytes are a key component of the glomerular filtration barrier, and its dysfunction and eventual loss drive glomerular disease progression. Recent research has demonstrated the importance of podocyte cross-talk with other glomerular cells, such as glomerular endothelial cells (GECs), in both glomerular homeostasis and in disease settings. However, how GECs are affected globally by podocyte injury and loss in disease settings remains unclear. Therefore, to characterize the molecular changes occurring in GECs in response to the podocyte loss, we performed the transcriptomic profiling of isolated GECs after diphtheria toxin (DT)-mediated podocyte depletion in transgenic mice with podocyte-specific human DT receptor and endothelial-specific enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) expression. DT administration led to nearly 40% of podocyte loss with the development of glomerulosclerosis. Differential gene expression analysis of isolated GECs in the diseased mice showed significant changes in pathways related to cell adhesion and actin cytoskeleton, proliferation, and angiogenesis, as well as apoptosis and cell death. However, quantification of EYFP + GECs indicated that there was a reduction in GECs in the diseased mice, suggesting that despite the ongoing proliferation, the concomitant injury and the activation of cell death program results in their overall net loss. The upstream regulator analysis strongly indicated the involvement of p53, TGF-β1, and TNF-α as key mediators of the molecular changes occurring in GECs in the diseased mice. Our findings demonstrate significant molecular changes in GECs as a secondary consequence of podocyte loss and provide a valuable resource for further in-depth analysis of potential glomerular cross-talk mediators.
WildlifeNature.com

A comprehensive annotation dataset of intact LTR retrotransposons of 300 plant genomes

LTR retrotransposons (LTR-RTs) are ubiquitous and represent the dominant repeat element in plant genomes, playing important roles in functional variation, genome plasticity and evolution. With the advent of new sequencing technologies, a growing number of whole-genome sequences have been made publicly available, making it possible to carry out systematic analyses of LTR-RTs. However, a comprehensive and unified annotation of LTR-RTs in plant groups is still lacking. Here, we constructed a plant intact LTR-RTs dataset, which is designed to classify and annotate intact LTR-RTs with a standardized procedure. The dataset currently comprises a total of 2,593,685 intact LTR-RTs from genomes of 300 plant species representing 93 families of 46 orders. The dataset is accompanied by sequence, diverse structural and functional annotation, age determination and classification information associated with the LTR-RTs. This dataset will contribute valuable resources for investigating the evolutionary dynamics and functional implications of LTR-RTs in plant genomes.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
ChemistryNature.com

The active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for water gas shift and CO hydrogenation reactions

Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts are used as the industrial catalysts for water gas shift (WGS) and CO hydrogenation to methanol reactions. Herein, via a comprehensive experimental and theoretical calculation study of a series of ZnO/Cu nanocrystals inverse catalysts with well-defined Cu structures, we report that the ZnO–Cu catalysts undergo Cu structure-dependent and reaction-sensitive in situ restructuring during WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions under typical reaction conditions, forming the active sites of CuCu(100)-hydroxylated ZnO ensemble and CuCu(611)Zn alloy, respectively. These results provide insights into the active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for the WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions and reveal the Cu structural effects, and offer the feasible guideline for optimizing the structures of Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts.
ScienceNature.com

A hybrid computational framework for intelligent inter-continent SARS-CoV-2 sub-strains characterization and prediction

Whereas accelerated attention beclouded early stages of the coronavirus spread, knowledge of actual pathogenicity and origin of possible sub-strains remained unclear. By harvesting the Global initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database (https://www.gisaid.org/), between December 2019 and January 15, 2021, a total of 8864 human SARS-CoV-2 complete genome sequences processed by gender, across 6 continents (88 countries) of the world, Antarctica exempt, were analyzed. We hypothesized that data speak for itself and can discern true and explainable patterns of the disease. Identical genome diversity and pattern correlates analysis performed using a hybrid of biotechnology and machine learning methods corroborate the emergence of inter- and intra- SARS-CoV-2 sub-strains transmission and sustain an increase in sub-strains within the various continents, with nucleotide mutations dynamically varying between individuals in close association with the virus as it adapts to its host/environment. Interestingly, some viral sub-strain patterns progressively transformed into new sub-strain clusters indicating varying amino acid, and strong nucleotide association derived from same lineage. A novel cognitive approach to knowledge mining helped the discovery of transmission routes and seamless contact tracing protocol. Our classification results were better than state-of-the-art methods, indicating a more robust system for predicting emerging or new viral sub-strain(s). The results therefore offer explanations for the growing concerns about the virus and its next wave(s). A future direction of this work is a defuzzification of confusable pattern clusters for precise intra-country SARS-CoV-2 sub-strains analytics.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
Weight LossNature.com

Downhill hiking improves low-grade inflammation, triglycerides, body weight and glucose tolerance

Exercise is a well-established tool for cardiovascular risk reduction. Particularly eccentric exercise, which essentially means walking downwards could favour more people becoming physically active. With the present controlled study, we tested the hypothesis that eccentric exercise can improve insulin sensitivity, triglyceride handling, body mass index, glucose tolerance and inflammation. We allocated 127 healthy sedentary individuals to one of two groups: (i) an active group of 102 individuals walking downwards a predefined route three to five times per week over two months, covering a difference in altitude of 540 m; for the upward route a cable car was used, for which adherence was recorded electronically and (ii) a matched control group of 25 individuals who stayed sedentary. Fasting and postprandial metabolic profiles were obtained at baseline and after two months. Compared to baseline, eccentric exercise significantly improved HOMA insulin resistance (1.94 ± 1.65 vs. 1.71 ± 1.36 (µU−1 ml) × ((mmol/l)−122.5); p = 0.038) and resulted in a decrease in fasting glucose (97 ± 15 vs. 94 ± 9 mg dl−1; p = 0.025) and glucose tolerance (238 ± 50 vs. 217 ± 47 mg dl−1 h−1; p < 0.001), whereas these parameters did not change significantly in the control group. Eccentric exercise significantly improved triglyceride tolerance (1923 ± 1295 vs. 1670 ± 1085 mg dl−1 h−1; p = 0.003), whereas triglyceride tolerance remained unchanged in the control group (p = 0.819). Furthermore, body mass index (27.7 ± 4.3 vs. 27.4 ± 4.3 kg m−2; p = 0.003) and C-reactive protein (0.27 ± 0.42 vs. 0.23 ± 0.25 mg dl−1; p = 0.031) were significantly lowered in the eccentric exercise group but not in the control group. Downhill walking, a type of exercise is a promising unusual exercise modality with favorable effects on body mass index, insulin action, on postprandial glucose and triglyceride handling and on C-reactive protein.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.

