Companies Try To Accommodate Employees Post COVID

For three-quarters of a century, family bonds have been a defining part of conducting business at Dubuque Screw Products. President Matt Scherr and his brother Billy Scherr represent the third generation to lead the company. Their grandfathe Robert co-founded the company in 1946. Mike Scherr, Matt and Billy’s father, started working at the company in 1965 and later became company president. He now serves as chairman of the company’s board of directors. Mike reflects on his early days at the company, when he helped out with payroll. Just a high schooler at the time, he quickly noticed an oddity: In lean times, the company’s co-founders wouldn’t cut themselves paychecks, instead choosing to keep up on bills and, more importantly, ensure their employees were paid. “They were making the co-workers and the company itself the higher priority,” Mike recalled. “They decided that, rather than getting their own paycheck, they needed to take care of their co-workers and build the reputation of the company. It is something we’ve looked back on many, many times.” As Dubuque Screw Products celebrates its 75th anniversary, the company is guided by the principle that its employees — whom members of the Scherr family refer to as “co-workers” — are an extension of the family. In recent years, the Dubuque Screw Products family has grown at a rapid clip. The company moved to its facility at 6500 Chavenelle Road in 2008, which offers triple the square footage of the previous location. The relocation ushered in a period of major growth. “We have built the space and opportunity for additional work and doubled our staff in response,” Matt said. Dubuque Screw Products employs about 60 workers. Despite the influx of new hires, Matt Scherr said the average length of service is eight years and 15% of the staff has been employed there for more than two decades. “In an industry like ours, a lot of this is tribal knowledge,” he said. “You really need that longevity in your team to train and support the newcomers coming in.”