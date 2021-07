ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Another beautiful and comfortable day all across Rochester and the Finger Lakes. Temperatures today reached the low to mid-70s and there was plenty of sunshine across the entire region. As we head into the evening, it will be another comfortable evening to spend some time going for a walk, firing up the grill (without breaking a sweat), or enjoying a drink on the patio. Evening temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. Areas in Livingston, Ontario, and Yates Counties will be even cooler.